Nike/Fear of God/Uproxx

SNX is all over the place this week with skate, golf, and running shoes filling out the list. We’ve finally been given the chance to step away from Kanye West after one-too-many Yeezy drops in March, but Adidas is still coming out the April gate strong by snagging three spots. Also on the list, Fear of God returns with a new luxury skate shoe that looks way too nice to skate in.

We entertained the idea of including Pharrell and Chanel’s new sneaker collab, but honestly, Pharrell ruined the shoes by writing his name all over them too many damn times. Once or twice we could have lived with — we get it, you’re cool. But each time the laces cross the tongue? Come on, Pharrell. I mean, you don’t see Chanel plastering their name all over the shoes, and they’re Chanel! You be the judge.

Here are the five dopest shoes dropping the first week of April, prepare your wallets!

Air Jordan 1 Low

Nike

Damn, these look good! The new Air Jordan 1 Lows feature genuine full-grain and synthetic leathers, specially designed to take a beating from extended skating sessions. The Air Jordan 1 Low wasn’t made with the intention of being the premier skate shoe, but it has been since the late 80s. This newest iteration is inspired by the original 1985 Air Jordan 1 and features a thin wrap around swoosh and an eye-catching Sail/University Gold colorway with red Jumpman branding on the tongue.

The Air Jordan 1 Low are out now and retail for $90. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store or aftermarket sites like StockX.

Nike