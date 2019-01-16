Adidas Is Re-Releasing Patrick Ewing’s Shoe From The 1980s

Every aspect of popular culture including movies, music, television, clothes, and shoes is returning to its glory days lately, and Adidas has been one of the biggest contributors to old-new hypebeastism — what with the re-release of several OG colorways and silhouettes in the recent past. Adding to the list, the company is re-releasing New York Knicks superstar Patrick Ewing’s Rivalry Hi, a classic that originally debuted in 1986.

The mid-80s were a fascinating time for the freshest fashion — full of colors and caught between eras — which is probably the reason that Adidas stuck to the original colorway while making other tweaks.

First and foremost, what crosses many OG sneakerheads’ minds when they hear “1980s basketball shoe” is how much those things used to weigh. Thus, the re-release will be way lighter, featuring a white leather upper, the classic Adidas Three Stripes running down each side panel in royal blue, a large Trefoil (the little Adidas logo flower thingy) on the heel, along with detailing that mimics the Knicks’ uniforms ubiquitous blue and orange.

Also, because Ewing is no longer affiliated with Adidas, the “Ewing” on the tongue is replaced by the word “Adidas.” The release date is to be determined as is the price, but they’re sure to go quickly when they’re both announced. Be ready.

