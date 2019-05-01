Y-3/Alife/Uproxx

I don’t know if SNX will ever be able to justify recommending a shoe that exceeds $1,000. This is something I struggle with from week to week, and this week marks the closest I’ve ever come from breaking that self-imposed vow. The Dior B23 High Top Sorayama sneaker is dope. It combines a Chuck Taylor inspired silhouette, with translucent upper overlays, and an upper consisting of Dior branding, floral print… oh yeah, and a graphic of a goddamn robot dinosaur.

Those are the ingredients for awesome, folks. But alas… they also retail for $1,050. For sneakers? That last maybe a season if worn even semi-regularly? Get out of here with that, Dior!

While I’m suffering from an existential crisis about luxury footwear we still have a week full of great shoes to dive into. Best of all, they won’t cost you a small fortune. Unless you buy all of them. Don’t do that — unless of course, you can. In which case, remember who keyed you in on the best of the week. Here are the five best sneakers dropping this week that aren’t the Dior B23s!

Alife Adidas Consortium Nizza

Alife

Alife is a New York-based Boutique that features exclusive sneakers and other streetwear and accessories. Tomorrow, they’re set to release their special collaboration with Adidas Consortium for a Chuck Taylor inspired silhouette that pays homage to club kid culture with its special Alife band wraps.

If you cop these, maybe even remove those wristbands — we really dig on the clean minimalism of the colorway. Admittedly, the Alife branding is big, too big, but hey you can’t have it all, these are still solid. The upper is constructed of white canvas and accented simply with metal eyelets and sits atop a clean white rubber midsole. It’s simply beautiful, like the Al Green song and the album cover it’s found on.

The Alife Adidas Consortium collab is set to drop exclusively through Alife’s New York outpost and webstore on May 2nd, followed by a larger global release on May 11th and will retail for $120. Pick up a pair this week at the Alife webstore.

