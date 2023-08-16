Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We wouldn’t go as far as saying this week’s roundup is weaker than the last few, but Nike’s absence is definitely felt. For whatever reason Nike is saving all of its best releases until next week and without the brand’s presence our list is looking pretty light. It’s not that much of a problem. If anything, it incentives people to pick up what the other brands are dropping, which is actually pretty dope. Maybe Nike peeked at the other brands’ launch calendars and decided to sit this one out! Highlights from this week include a new silhouette debut from New Balance as well as a collaboration with Danish brand GANNI, a Homer Simpson adorned Stan Smith from Adidas, and a new Pollex Clog colorway from Salehe Bembury and Crocs. Let’s dive into the best sneaker drops of the week!

New Balance WRPD Runner Price: $149.99 It’s not every week that New Balance drops a brand new silhouette so the release of the WRPD Runner deserves celebration, especially because it looks pretty damn awesome — giving big Yeezy meets dad shoe energy. The design features highly sculpted and sleek contours that suggest motion with a mixed upper of knit, synthetic, and wool over a full-length FuelCell midsole and a large-style embroidered ’N’ logo. The colorway matches the minimal design ethos of the sneaker with a simple mix of sea salt, sandstone, and black. Welcome to the NB family WRPD! The New Balance WRPD Runner is out now for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. GANNI x New Balance 1906R Price: $169.99 Danish womenswear brand GANNI has teamed up with New Balance for a second time for a new take on the 1906R. Featuring an all-mesh upper for ultimate breathability, this 1906R features synthetic overlays, a speckled outsole, ACTEVA LITE cushioning, and co-branded details.

The sneaker drops in two colorways, a bright yellow and black model, and an off-white edition with yellow and black accents. The GANNI x New Balance 1906R is set to drop on August 18th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair via New Balance.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Price: $160 The latest James Harden signature sneaker from Adidas bathes the design in a beautiful all-over Flash Aqua colorway that looks made for the summer season. Featuring a textile upper with Lightstrike cushioning and a BOOST midsole, the Harden 7 comes across as looking like a very luxurious puffer jacket, which was apparently the inspiration behind the design. Ridiculous source of inspiration aside, we like this sneaker, it’s easily the best puffer jacket-inspired sneaker ever. The only puffer jacket-inspired sneaker, sure, but still, the best! The Adidas Harden Vol 7 is set to drop on August 17th at 12AM PDT for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore. Adidas Stan Smith Homer Simpson Price: $120 Here we are at our pick of the week, the Homer Simpson-adorned Stan Smith. It’s easy to love this sneaker, it takes one of Adidas’ most beloved silhouettes and combines it with one of the world’s most beloved cartoon characters, making reference to a scene that has become one of the most prominent memes — Homer receding into some bushes.

It’s a home(r) run design! The sneaker features a leather upper, leather lining, Homer branding at the tongue (in place of the Stan Smith portrait), and a fuzzy green heel tab with a fully-colored Homer graphic. The Adidas Stan Smith Homer Simpson is set to drop on August 18th at 8:00 AM PDT for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore.

Reebok Question Mid Core Black/Vector Blue Price: $170 It’s been a minute since we’ve shown some love for Reebok, but the brand is back in our rotation this week with the latest Question Mid colorway. Featuring a colorway that recalls the Blue Toe Question, this take on the iconic shoe features a full grain tumbled leather upper in sleek Core Black with a suede Vector Blue toe piece, blue accents on the heel, and an EVA midsole. It’s sleek, flashy, and oozes luxury. The Reebok Question Md Core Black/Vector Blue is set to drop on Thursday, August 17th at 9:00 PM PDT. Pick up a pair at Reebok. Crocs X Salehe Bembury Pollex Clog Como Price: $85 Salehe Bembury has steadily been rolling out new Pollex Clog colorways this summer which makes sense, this sneaker (if you want to call it that) is the ultimate summer footwear. It’s waterproof, airy, light, and comfortable, seriously if you haven’t owned or worn a pair of Pollex Clogs yet and you like the whole foam footwear trend, get yourself a pair of these, they’re incredibly comfortable.