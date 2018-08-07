‘Drop’ Author Byron Hawes Explains The Big Deal About Street Fashion

Uproxx/Byron Hawes

Last spring, Byron Hawes, a New York-based writer and designer who serves as the contributing editor for Hypebeast, launched a fashion and photography book called Drop. The title alludes to “drop days” — when streetwear brands introduce new collections. These drops are like Christmas for fashion aficionados. Some even travel internationally to line up in person, dressed in their best kicks and rarest gear. Items are often resold at astronomical prices, some even going for tens of thousands of dollars (like those featured in the recent Supreme auction at French auction house Artcurial).

While compiling his book, Hawes collected photos from rare product launches from across the globe, including events in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Seoul, Beijing, and Tokyo, from brands including Supreme, A Bathing Ape, Patta, Yeezy, Anti Social Social Club, Vetements, and Off-White. When we decided to dig into the culture and communities behind “drop days” we knew he’d be the perfect person to talk to. We spoke on the phone and the author didn’t dissapoint — offering an insider’s perspective to a truly fascinating subculture.

So, tell me a bit about Drop — or what you feel about it.

The premise of the book is a sort of photographic exploration of streetwear culture, like line-up culture. Over the last 5-10 years, we would go up to the Palace (New York) or wherever Supreme would drop and kids would literally be there all night. It’s like a new Star Wars movie or something. There’s an aspect in it that I found really interesting, in that there’s a sort of sense of community or camaraderie. It’s the same people every single time. Every single person knows every other person. There’s also an aspect where it functions almost like a music festival and maybe like a fashion show, the way high fashion people do things during fashion week.

You can see where street culture doesn’t typically have that kind of thing, but these kids will pay for rarest, rarest clothes.