All The Best Cyber Monday Apparel And Sneaker Deals

The best and most stylish deal is the Men’s Carto Triclimate jacket for just $179.99, marked down from $240, and the Women’s Osito Jacket at $74.25, marked down from $99. None of the more streetwear focused fits are on sale, so if you’re averse to The North Face’s more neutral cuts, you’re sadly out of luck. Buy the Men’s Carto Triclimate Jacket here, or the Women’s Osito Jacket here. Levi’s Site-Wide Sale View this post on Instagram The Sherpa Trucker Jacket. Gives you the warm and fuzzies. Tap to shop. A post shared by Levi's (@levis) on Nov 14, 2019 at 5:15pm PST What’s the Deal? 40% Off Everything + Extra 50% Off Sale Levi’s is holding a site-wide sale this Cyber Monday offering 40% off of everything online, and 50% off sale items. That means you can get a winter-ready Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket for $49.99, and everyone needs to own at least one of those! Make sure to use the code CYBER at checkout to claim the discount. Grab the Sherpa Trucker Jacket here, or shop more styles at Levi’s. Top Shop Cyber Monday Sale What’s the Deal? 50% off select styles. Top Shop is doing Cyber Monday right by offering 50% off selected styles online and in-store. Get all your winter wear needs covered on the cheap, highlights from the selection include the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Puffer Jacket for just $75 and the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck for just $45. Grab the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Padded Puffer Jacket here. Grab the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck here. Mr. Porter Cyber Monday Sale What’s the Deal? 30% off select styles Mr. Porter is offering a Cyber Monday deal of 30% off select styles from their fall/winter 2019 collection. Pick up looks from high-end designers like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Fendi, with over 162 pages of sale items already discounted. Since Mr. Porter’s sale is so abundant, the sooner you head over and start skimming the deals the better — this is a first come first serve situation and if you want looks from Fear of God or Off White, it’s safe to assume those will be the first to go.

Highlights still on sale include the Off-White Off-Court 3.0s, a high top sneaker consisting of distressed suede, leather, and canvas, marked down from $570 to $399. If Off-White isn’t your vibe, Fear of God also has an extensive presence on the Mr. Porter sale page, our favorite piece includes the Slim-Fit Suede Jacket from Fear of God’s “Sixth Collection,” marked down from $3,500 to $2,450. For Off-White and Fear of God click here. Best Nike Cyber Monday Kicks What’s the Deal? 25% off select styles For Cyber Monday Nike is offering 25% off checkout price on select styles when you use the code CYBER at checkout. While “select styles” is often something to scoff at, Nike has a pretty abundant collection of sneakers and apparel on offer, all conveniently organized by popularity on their homepage. Pick up some fresh looks for yourself, or as a gift for Christmas, which is only 23 days away! Check out the sales at Nike now. Dope Adidas Under $50 What’s the deal? Sneakers under $50. As part of Adidas’ Cyber Monday sale, a few select sneaker styles are selling for lower than $50 — those are straight-up outlet prices, only they’re direct from the Adidas webstore. We’ve picked out the two best silhouettes on offer, The Adidas Continental 80, a chunky 80’s style sneaker for just $40, marked down from its usual $80. This is hands down one of the best silhouettes of the year. In addition to the Continental 80, you can pick up the Women’s sized Nizza Trefoil sneakers in a clean Cloud White colorway for just $35, marked down from $70. Use the checkout code CYBER to receive the discount. Pick up the Continental 80 here. Pick up the Nizza Trefoil here. Dope Adidas Under $100 What’s the deal? Sneakers under $100. If you’re willing to spend a little more, Adidas has some of their best sneakers selling for just under $100, like this premium leather take on the original Stan Smith for just $80, or the Senseboost Go sneakers for just $84. A solid tech-focused running shoe for under $100? Better believe it baby, that’s Cyber Monday for you! Scoop up the Stan Smiths here. Pick up the Senseboost Go here. SneakersnStuff Double Sale Deal View this post on Instagram A true OG — @newbalance A post shared by SNS (@sneakersnstuff) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:16am PST What’s the deal?: Up to 80% when you buy two sale items Popular sneaker retailer SneakersnStuff is currently offering a massive deal that can save you 80% off when you buy two sale items. Buying two items on sale can save you an extra 25% off, and Sneakersnstuff conveniently organizes their sales in categories like 30%, 50%, or 70% off, or you can shop for brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Puma.