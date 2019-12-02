All The Best Cyber Monday Apparel And Sneaker Deals

Today is the day. You’ve been braving the shifting weather in last season’s clothing just for this moment — December 2nd, 2019. Cyber Monday. The sales are massive right now on just about everything, but one of the best deals to take advantage of during this time of year are the various ongoing apparel and sneaker sales that will help to expand your wardrobe and keep you looking fresh with this season’s latest threads.
Here are all the best Cyber Monday deals on apparel and sneakers. Get to shopping before all the best looks are gone!
Uniqlo Cyber Monday Sale
What’s the deal?: Flash Sales, Free Shipping, and Free Socks
Uniqlo is offering a bunch of different deals all day long for Cyber Monday. From their deal of the day, which saves you $50 on Uniqlo’s warmest down jacket, setting the price to $129.90, to $10 off innerwear, to their rotating flash sales. That deal applies to both online and in-store, but if you order online you’ll also receive a free pair of colored socks.
Get yourself set up at and shop the sales at Uniqlo.
Savage x Fenty
What’s the deal?: 65% off everything!
Get all your lingerie needs handled at Savage x Fenty with their 65% off site-wide sale. If this is your first time picking up some lingerie, Savage x Fenty has a personalized quiz you can take that will curate a set just for you. Rihanna makes buying lingerie easy, not like those tired nerds at Victoria’s Secret!
Shop Savage x Fenty looks here.
Extra Vitamins Site-Wide Sale
What’s the Deal?: 30% off everything!
Streetwear brand Extra Vitamins is automatically applying a 30% discount to your check-out cart from now until midnight. While Extra Vitamins isn’t offering much in terms of winter wear, where ELSE are you going to get psychedelic graphic prints like these for 30% off?
Check out Extra Vitamins’ apparel collections and start shopping here.
Teddy Fresh Site-Wide Sale
What’s the Deal?: You save 30-50% off.
Teddy Fresh is holding a site-wide sale marking down everything by 30-50%. Recent highlights from Teddy Fresh include the pastel three-panel hoodie sweater, the Teddy Fresh and son Hoodie, and the Teddy Fresh text crewneck. You can get all your winter-wear needs handled pretty easily with this one.
Check out the collection and get to shopping here.
Equihua
What’s the Deal?: 30% off all Shmoney bags
One of our favorite new fashion labels, Equihua, is holding a Cyber Monday sale on their popular Shmoney bags. With string ties imported from France and a soft plush interior, you can now carry all of your work or school supplies in vibrant San Marcos-inspired fashion!
All domestic shipping orders will enjoy free shipping, just be sure to use the code CRAZYFRIDAY at checkout. Shop here.
H&M Site-Wide Sale
What’s the deal?: 30% off everything + free shipping
H&M is offering 30% off everything as well as free shipping on 100s of new winter-ready fits that have just dropped. H&M has enough variety that you could pick up most of your winter wear wardrobe digging through their collection alone. From fine-knit turtle necks to winter dresses, to bombers and hoodies, you’re bound to find something that catches your eye, with most pieces ranging comfortably between $15-$80.
Shop the looks at H&M here.
The North Face Black Friday Sale
What’s the Deal? 25% off select styles.
Winter is coming and if you want to stay warm, it’s time to layer up and buy a jacket that’ll keep you cozy as the temperatures dip. The North Face is having a site-wide sale offering up to 25% off select styles. It’s not huge, but its something!
The best and most stylish deal is the Men’s Carto Triclimate jacket for just $179.99, marked down from $240, and the Women’s Osito Jacket at $74.25, marked down from $99. None of the more streetwear focused fits are on sale, so if you’re averse to The North Face’s more neutral cuts, you’re sadly out of luck.
Buy the Men’s Carto Triclimate Jacket here, or the Women’s Osito Jacket here.
Levi’s Site-Wide Sale
What’s the Deal? 40% Off Everything + Extra 50% Off Sale
Levi’s is holding a site-wide sale this Cyber Monday offering 40% off of everything online, and 50% off sale items. That means you can get a winter-ready Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket for $49.99, and everyone needs to own at least one of those! Make sure to use the code CYBER at checkout to claim the discount.
Grab the Sherpa Trucker Jacket here, or shop more styles at Levi’s.
Top Shop Cyber Monday Sale
What’s the Deal? 50% off select styles.
Top Shop is doing Cyber Monday right by offering 50% off selected styles online and in-store. Get all your winter wear needs covered on the cheap, highlights from the selection include the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Puffer Jacket for just $75 and the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck for just $45.
Grab the Black Detachable Faux Fur Hooded Padded Puffer Jacket here.
Grab the Brown Knitted Chunky Turtle Neck here.
Mr. Porter Cyber Monday Sale
What’s the Deal? 30% off select styles
Mr. Porter is offering a Cyber Monday deal of 30% off select styles from their fall/winter 2019 collection. Pick up looks from high-end designers like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Fendi, with over 162 pages of sale items already discounted. Since Mr. Porter’s sale is so abundant, the sooner you head over and start skimming the deals the better — this is a first come first serve situation and if you want looks from Fear of God or Off White, it’s safe to assume those will be the first to go.
Highlights still on sale include the Off-White Off-Court 3.0s, a high top sneaker consisting of distressed suede, leather, and canvas, marked down from $570 to $399. If Off-White isn’t your vibe, Fear of God also has an extensive presence on the Mr. Porter sale page, our favorite piece includes the Slim-Fit Suede Jacket from Fear of God’s “Sixth Collection,” marked down from $3,500 to $2,450.
For Off-White and Fear of God click here.
Best Nike Cyber Monday Kicks
What’s the Deal? 25% off select styles
For Cyber Monday Nike is offering 25% off checkout price on select styles when you use the code CYBER at checkout. While “select styles” is often something to scoff at, Nike has a pretty abundant collection of sneakers and apparel on offer, all conveniently organized by popularity on their homepage. Pick up some fresh looks for yourself, or as a gift for Christmas, which is only 23 days away!
Check out the sales at Nike now.
Dope Adidas Under $50
What’s the deal? Sneakers under $50.
As part of Adidas’ Cyber Monday sale, a few select sneaker styles are selling for lower than $50 — those are straight-up outlet prices, only they’re direct from the Adidas webstore. We’ve picked out the two best silhouettes on offer, The Adidas Continental 80, a chunky 80’s style sneaker for just $40, marked down from its usual $80. This is hands down one of the best silhouettes of the year. In addition to the Continental 80, you can pick up the Women’s sized Nizza Trefoil sneakers in a clean Cloud White colorway for just $35, marked down from $70.
Use the checkout code CYBER to receive the discount.
Pick up the Continental 80 here.
Pick up the Nizza Trefoil here.
Dope Adidas Under $100
What’s the deal? Sneakers under $100.
If you’re willing to spend a little more, Adidas has some of their best sneakers selling for just under $100, like this premium leather take on the original Stan Smith for just $80, or the Senseboost Go sneakers for just $84. A solid tech-focused running shoe for under $100? Better believe it baby, that’s Cyber Monday for you!
Scoop up the Stan Smiths here.
Pick up the Senseboost Go here.
SneakersnStuff Double Sale Deal
What’s the deal?: Up to 80% when you buy two sale items
Popular sneaker retailer SneakersnStuff is currently offering a massive deal that can save you 80% off when you buy two sale items. Buying two items on sale can save you an extra 25% off, and Sneakersnstuff conveniently organizes their sales in categories like 30%, 50%, or 70% off, or you can shop for brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Puma.
SneakersnStuff offers exclusive colorways you can’t find at retailers and brand pages, so if you have to buy shoes at one place this is your best bet for the coolest finds. You won’t get the massive deals you’ll find at Nike and Adidas, but you’ll walk away with some guaranteed fire kicks.
Shop the looks and navigate the sale page here.