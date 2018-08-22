Dickies’ Is Honoring Keith Haring In Their Forthcoming Collection

Dickies/Keith Haring/Uproxx

Who doesn’t love a good fashion/art collab? Of course, art is fashion, but in some cases, like the Dickies’ Fall/Winter 2018 line honoring famed artist Keith Haring, it deserves special notice. It’s not that Dickies’ doesn’t come out with cool clothes normally, it’s that the Dickies’ brand hasn’t been associated with “trendy” fashion since the early 2000s. Gradually, it seems the brand has turned back to its intended use and intended audience — work clothes that embody the “toughness of the American spirit.” In fact, the site doesn’t even mention the hip-hop/skate boom from the late ’90s and early ’00s where West Coast rappers rocked khakis and jumpers (although these wearers might very well qualify as a representative of the toughest of Americans),

Bringing the hip-hop spirit from the last decade back into the forefront, this capsule collection called the “Black Line,” consists of hoodies, a bomber jacket, crew neck pullovers and a pair of wide-legged trousers all in black — a deviation from Haring’s usual, colorful characters. On most pieces, there is just one of the representative characters reminiscent of Haring’s ’80s chalk and subway drawings, but the long-sleeved sweatshirt is packed with all the fun Haring characters we’ve come to enjoy — the baby, the robot, the snake, and the two-headed breakdancers, all rocking out to hip-hop jams as denoted by motion lines.

At an affordable $73 to $227, the Dickies’ “Black Line” collection will be available beginning October 3, and is definitely a must-cop for urban wear aficionados.