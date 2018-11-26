FILA and Too Hot Limited Team Up For ‘Magic Line’ Revival Collection

Too Hot Limited

Okay, for now, you can take a break from Cyber Monday shopping, because you aren’t going to find any markdowns on this gear. FILA and the London-based vintage revivalists Too Hot Limited have teamed up for a special drop honoring the 30th anniversary of FILA’s “Magic Line.” The ’90s are now back so hard that we’ve dipped straight into that sweet transition spot of the late 80s — when things were getting a whole lot less shoulder-pads-and perms and more Saved by The Bell. In fact, we could see totally see Zach Morris or Kelly Kapowski rocking some of this gear.

The “Magic Line” was named after the route legendary climber Reinhold Messner took while climbing K-2 and, as such, the capsule is a ski-wear collection which includes fleeces, track pants, hats, fanny packs, matching patterned FILA Trailblazers, and other ski-related accessories. Everything from the color scheme to the cursive font just screams late ’80s, ensuring an iconically retro look that works as well on the slopes as it does in the streets.

The “Magic Line” revival is already available and can be purchased at either the FILA Webstore or Too Hot Limited’s site. Pieces from the collection run from $64 to $320, check out the full collection below.