Hey Gucci, we would’ve loved to include your dope 70s-inspired “Screener” sneakers on our weekly drop list — despite their obviously bloated price — but you had to go and make the silly mistake of pre-distressing them. Granted, you could argue I’m in no position to criticize a legendary Italian fashion house, but then you’re giving into Gucci’s cult of personality and remember, corporations are not people, people. So take the human’s side, and admit that pre-distressed clothes are f*cking stupid. In fact, let’s do a 180 and thank Gucci, now we don’t have to be envious of sneakers only the super-rich could afford because the pair in question is dumb.

Anyway, rant over. We got some sweet kicks for you this week! Adidas would’ve kept Nike off the list if it weren’t for the impossible to ignore collaboration between the Swoosh and every hypebeast’s favorite fashion label, Supreme. Also, March continues to be the month of Yeezy as we’ve been gifted with yet another drop, making March 2019 probably the most prolific month in the entire lifespan of the line.

Check out the best sneakers available this week and prepare yourself for whenever that Supreme collaboration’s price drops — it’s sure to make us wince.

The Sabalo is a brand new silhouette created by Adidas in partnership with pro skater Diego Nájera, and is made with the type of functionality skater’s look for in a pair of kicks. Featuring a premium full-grain leather upper, a Vulcanized rubber outsole with a flexible and high-grip Geoflex tread design for increased board control, and a form-fitting sock liner, the Sabalo is truly crafted with skating in mind.

And can we talk about how good this pair of kicks look? The off-white colorway, the embroidered Adidas logo, the fish-eye inspired curved detailing — the Sabalo’s design is subtle yes, but it’s a masterclass in good design. Adidas and Nájera truly hit it out of the park with this one.

The Adidas and Diego Nájera collaboration, Sabalo, is available now at select retailers and on the Adidas online store with a retail price of $75. We look forward to the future of Adidas Sabalo as new iterations and colorways inevitably release!

