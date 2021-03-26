Welcome to our Friday roundup of the week’s best streetwear! This week we have your whole outfit covered — from your everyday basics to your flashier outerwear offerings, to accessories like new shades and… camping blankets? Now that we’re comfortably in the summer season, we’re finally offering a selection of clothing that doesn’t sport a single faux fur-lined hoodie. That doesn’t mean we don’t have anything warm for those living in chiller climates, but definitely nothing fuzzy. If that isn’t a sign of the season, I don’t know what is. If you’re looking for a pair of sneakers to complete your fit, be sure to hit our weekly sneaker series right after you’re done with this one.

Tyshawn Jones x Warby Parker Frames We’re officially in the spring season, which means it’s time for you to break out those sunglasses. Lens masters Warby Parker have teamed up with New York-based athlete and skater Tyshawn Jones for a checkerboard patterned acetate frame that feels fit for the season. The details are what really set these frames apart, Warby Parker and Tyshawn could’ve simply slapped a checkerboard pattern on some white frames and called it a day, but they didn’t, the design is actually hand-laid over clear flames, which give it a sort of three-dimensional appearance that jumps out at you. The lenses are blue-toned and non-polarized, and the way they color a blue sky will make you never want to take them off. Jones’ own label, Hardies, is also dropping a t-shirt that pairs nicely with the frames. The Tyshawn Jones x Warber Parker collaboration is currently available at the Warby Parker webstore. NOAH New Order Collection You don’t have to be a fan of ‘80s synth-wave band New Order to find a lot to love in NOAH’s latest collection, which celebrates the iconic imagery of the band. The designs borrow heavily from Peter Saville’s original artwork that would often grace the covers of New Order albums and singles, and sees it reinterpreted and sometimes remixed on a mix of rugby shirts, graphic t-shirts, and sweaters. Oh, and bucket hats. Because no matter how hard we try, we’ll never be able to escape them. While band fashion collaborations always feel incredibly niche, because New Order was such a design-focused group with a distinct minimalist aesthetic, borrowing imagery from the band really works on modern streetwear. Coupled with NOAH’s equally clean aesthetic, this feels like a perfect matchup. The apparel collection also comes accompanied by several accessories, including “The Perfect Kiss” branded gun, metallic pink dual-branded flashlights, and more. The NOAH New Order collection is available now at the NOAH webstore and physical locations.

Supreme x The North Face SS21 Collection Supreme is in the midst of their spring and summer drop schedule and dropping alongside this week’s collection is a fresh outerwear collection with frequent collaborator The North Face. We’re deep into the spring season, so this heavier outerwear probably won’t be featured in the days ahead, but if you’re taking a weekend camping trip we can’t think of a better way to roll up to the campsite than by rocking some sweet North Face. Highlights of the collection including an insulated Nuptse jacket with an eye-catching zig-zag graphic pattern in both red and green, a loud graphic hoodie of a mountain climber scaling an icy cliffside (this comes from one of North Face’s original hang tags), and more functional accessories like a Nupste lined blanket or a variety of bags, from duffles to totes. The Supreme x The North Face SS21 collection is out now and is available at the Supreme webstore. Rick Owens x Champion SS21 Legendary designer Rick Owens is on a bit of a streak this year. Over the past couple of weeks, Owens has dropped high-profile collaborations with both Converse and Dr. Martens and now he’s linking up with Champion to drop some apparel to go alongside his radical footwear offerings.

For this spring and summer 2021 focused collection, Owens combined Champion’s iconic silhouettes to reinterpret the fashion of Ancient Greece as some kind of post-apocalyptic sportswear. It’s a truly out there collection that consists of streetwear staples like sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, and shorts, and features a wide selection of accessories including, tote bags, face masks, jockstraps (seriously), athletic caps, pocket purses, and yes, you guessed it, fucking bucket hats. The Rick Owens x Champion SS21 collection launches today and is available at the Champion and Rick Owens webstores.

Levi’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection Unless Levi’s is linking up with Supreme, the iconic label rarely lands on our radar. I mean, they make great jeans and jackets, but that doesn’t really have a seasonal draw. However, we’re digging on this spring and summer 2021 collection, which mines UK baggy culture and the Madchester scene from the early 90s. Skinny jeans are out and Levi’s is capitalizing on this moment we’re living in by rolling out some of their looser-fitting silhouettes. The collection features jackets, sweaters, hoodies, and other very baggy outerwear staples that will keep you looking loungey, as well as some more psychedelic graphics for the Stone Roses-loving crowd. We know what you’re thinking, “Where are the bucket hats?” Don’t worry, they’re included too. The Levi’s SS21 collection is available at the Levi’s webstore and select Levi’s retailers now. Telfar Bag Security Program Is there a bag out there right now that’s even half as big as the Telfar? The brand knows it’s huge, which is why it’s one of the only out there to actively fight against bots and the predatory aftermarket sellers with their Bag Security Program. Take note Nike, this is how you care for your customers.