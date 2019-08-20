Cardi B Has Linked With Reebok For A Bronx-Indebted Apparel Collection

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cardi B has made it. Nevermind her three number-one singles, her Grammy Award, seven Billboard Music Awards, and her two Guinness World Records, because now the rapper has her own apparel collection, joining the ranks of all the best hip-hop artists before her who have also linked up with sportswear brands. As part of the “Meet You There” campaign, Cardi B has connected the dots with Reebok for an athleisure-leaning apparel collection that attempts to combine Cardi’s quirky personality with the functionality and appeal of modern graphic-heavy streetwear.

“A lot of people always talking about how I talk, you know what I’m saying, I have a very deep accent and I started feeling real insecure about it. But it’s like nah forget it, I gotta be real with myself all the time. That’s something that I got to do to stay me.”

That philosophy is the driving ethos behind Cardi’s Meet You There collection with Reebok, though it’s crazy to think that Cardi B would feel insecure about anything — she is a national treasure, just look at the way she makes Jimmy Fallon giggle, those are real giggles this time.

The entire Meet You There collection runs from sizes XXS-XXXL and lean heavier on the “athletic” side of athleisure, borrowing some design cues from the street-style of ’90s Bronx New York. Our favorite pieces are the Cardi-modeled bralette and the matching paneled pants, as well as the graphic-accented crew-neck sweater.

Take a look at the full collection below, the Meet You There collection is available now at Reebok.

