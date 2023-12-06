Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Right now you’re no doubt in the full swing of shopping season… but just because you’re out there buying gifts for everyone else, don’t forget that you deserve a little something too. Right now the big sneaker brands are sneaking out some truly dope releases to make way for the sneakers of 2024. This week brings to new colorways of the Nike Magmascape made in collaboration with Sacai, a new Billie Eilish collaboration (maybe her best yet) a couple of New Balance gems, a JJJJound and Reebok linkup, Jae Tips Saucony collaboration that debuted at this year’s ComplexCon, and… what was that other big drop coming this week, I can’t seem to remember? Oh yeah, the f*cking Jordan 11 Gratitude. I had to pinch myself as I curated this week’s list, was I dreaming? Could this possibly be a sneaker week in December? Let’s dive in! Nike Magmascape x Sacai Varsity Royal/Pecan Price: $200 (Varsity Royal/Pecan) Just in time for the holidays, Sacai is finally dropping its highly anticipated new Nike silhouette, the Magmascape. The design features a combination of ‘80s hiking boot form and function with a sleek ‘90s running shoe design. It’s a reflection of the two primary influences in the sneaker world right now, and as is always the case with Sacai, it looks pretty next-level and futuristic. Which is funny when you consider it’s just a combination of an Air Magma and Air Footscape. The Magmascape sports a large lugged outsole with round boot laces and heavy suede paneling over a textile upper. The debut drop arrives in two colorways, Varsity Royal and Pecan. The Nike Magmascape x Sacai Varsity Royal/Pecan is set to drop on December 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike AAF88 x Billie Fire Red Price: $130 Air Yeezy who? Okay, I just realized I’m going to get killed by weirdo sneakerheads for making that comparison but I mean, look at the Billie Fire Red? It’s f*cking dope, full stop. This is Billie Eilish’s best Nike collaboration to date and if you’ve been following her sneaker drops you’ll know that each release gets better and better. What do Eilish have in store for 2024? We have no idea but we’re looking forward to it. The Nike AAF88 x Billie Fire Red is set to drop on December 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 11 Gratitude Price: $230 As a “thank you” to Jordan fans nationwide Nike is dropping the Jordan Gratitude, which is essentially a refresh of the Jordan 11 Defining Moments, arguably the greatest and certainly the most iconic colorway the sneaker has ever seen.

The Gratitude features a premium leather upper with a smooth knit collar and a patent leather mudguard over a translucent outsole and gold details. The sneaker translates the Defining Moments through a gently aged lens. It looks great! The Nike Air Jordan 11 Gratitude is set to drop on December 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOATand Flight Club.

New Balance Kawhi III Price: $159.99 Kawhi Leonard’s latest from New Balance is here! The Kawhi III features a lightweight knit upper with a half-bootie design that rides on a FuelCell midsole. The midsole sports NB’s Energy Arc technology which is designed to provide maximum energy return. Rounding out the design are some talon-inspired graphics at the tongue and a blue and black colorway with gold, purple, and neon accents. The New Balance Kawhi III is set to drop on December 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. New Balance Made in UK 991v1 Urban Winter Price: $259.99 I’m loving this New Balance Urban Winter 991v1. Released from New Balance’s Made in UK factory, the Urban Winter features a pigskin, ripstop, and synthetic upper over an ABZROB midsole and a classic rubber outsole. Sneaker inspirations can sometimes be ridiculous, but NB says this sneaker was inspired by the “urban winter,” and you know what? It works. Something about the slightly off-white upper conjures images of a gritty snow-packed city. The New Balance Made in UK 991v1 Urban Winter is set to drop on December 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $259.99. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

JJJJound x Reebok CL Nylon Grey Price: TBA JJJJound has just dropped the second iteration of their Reebok CL Nylon Grey collaboration. The sneaker features a mixed nylon, leather, and suede upper with a Terrycloth lining, and a label-less nylon tongue all riding atop an EVA midsole. The colorway is a mix of greys and white and, I’m just going to go ahead and say it, looks like something New Balance would put out. Please don’t kill me JJJJound heads! The JJJJound x Reebok CL Nylon Grey is set to drop on December 7th at 9 am EST. Pick up a pair at JJJJound. Saucony x Jae Tips Grid Shadow 2 Wear To The Party/Weat To A Date Price: $160 (Party/Date) This Saucony collaboration with Bronx-based rapper Jae Tips was everywhere at this year’s ComplexCon and one look at it makes it easy to see why. This is straight-up dope, so dope that we think it’s a real loss to the sneaker world that this is dropping so late into the year.