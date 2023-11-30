Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Now that Black Friday is behind us, we’re finally getting some decent sneaker drops again. And I use the word “decent” for a reason. This might come as shocking from Uproxx’s resident sneakerhead but we’re at the end of the year and, save for one or two drops a week, nothing released is really going to wow anybody or land on the “Best Sneakers of 2023” list. That doesn’t mean the shoes coming out between now and year’s end are not worth picking up but it’s safe to assume the best sneakers of the year are behind us. It’s sad. But hey, 2024 is just around the corner and a new year of sneakers always has us hyped. Despite the lack of truly groundbreaking stuff, this week still has a few gems: a women’s exclusive Jordan 6, a link-up between New Balance and Patta, and a new colorway of the Zoom Vomero 5. Let’s dive into this week’s best drops.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX Price: $250 This sneaker is in the running for the week’s best pick, but it’s a women’s exclusive, so if you’ve got big feet, sorry, you’re out of luck. This winter-ready Jordan 6 features a waterproof GORE-TEX equipped upper in premium Brown Kelp leather with purple accents and a dusty gum sole. Overall the sneaker has a sort of worn and utilitarian aesthetic, while still exuding that classic Jordan luxuriousness. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 6 GORE-TEX is set to drop on November 29th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Zoom Vomero 5 Cargo Khaki and Sequioa Price: $160 The Vomero 5 — one of our favorite sneaker silhouettes of the year — is getting a brand-new colorway this week. The sneaker features a mix of olive green and grey tones against an upper composed of textile and synthetic leather with plastic accents. Rounding out the design is a contrasting white midsole with a black outsole.

Like the Jordan 6, this sneaker is billed as a women’s size exclusive but features an extended size run that tops out at a men’s 13. The Nike Women’s Zoom Vomero 5 Cargo Khaki and Sequoia is set to drop on November 29th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

New Balance Made in USA 996 Crimson Price: $219.99 Wait, am I seeing this right, is this essential a NB 996 inverted BRED? Sorry, but Nike has broken our brains, it’s hard to see this color combination and not think of a Jordan and… you know what? That’s not stopping us from wanting this shoe. In fact, it might be contributing to our desire. This 996 Crimson features a leather upper, a woven tongue label, and an ENCAP midsole. The New Balance Made in USA 996 Crimson is set to drop on November 30th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Teal Price: $219.99 Fans of the San Jose Sharks are going to flip out when they see these. The 990v4 features a leather upper, made in USA flag logo tongue label, flying NB logo at the heel, and an ENCAP midsole. THe colorway combines rich teal with white and black accents. It’s a simple but effective three-color design. The New Balance Made in USA 990v4 Teal is set to drop on November 30th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $219.99. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.

Nike LeBron XXI Abalone Price: $210 We never thought we’d say this about the concept of a sneaker but the inspiration behind the LeBron XXI Abalone is pretty cute. According to Nike, LeBron’s daughter helped him not only grow as a person but softened him and now King James feels the need to protect her at all costs the way an oyster shelters a pearl — which brings us to the LeBron XXI Abalone. Wait, Abalone? An Abalone is not an oyster… why not just call this sneaker the “Oyster?” Let’s not think too deeply into it or it all falls apart. Anyway, the Abalone features an exposed heel with a quilted tongue, a shell-like semi-metallic multicolored finish, and a low profile. It’s a dope sneaker, shakey concept and all. The Nike LeBron XXI Abalone is set to drop on December 1st at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Price: Varies Every year Nike teams up with the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, enlisting young patients to design limited-edition sneakers known as the Doernbecher Freestyle collection. All proceeds from these sales go straight to benefiting the hospital and several legendary colorways in Nike’s roster come straight from this program.

This year’s collection consists of six reimagined sneakers, including an Air Max 1 ’86, ACG Mountain Fly 2, high-top Dunk, Cortez, FlyEase, and Jordan 3. Our favorites include the Hailey, Garrett, Macey (pictured here) but there is a little something for every kind of sneaker fan so the whole collection is worth checking out. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2023 is set to drop on December 2nd at 7:00 am PST. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club (Please note if you pick these up on the aftermarket your money isn’t going to the hospital).