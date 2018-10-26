Nike

If you’re looking for that last fly piece of clothing to complete your Halloween look, or you’re just obsessed with buying everything with a Halloween theme attached, then there is one last product out there for you and it lands on October 31st. Nike is releasing their most iconic silhouette in a special Halloween skeleton colorway.

The mostly white shoe will feature white leather and skeletal graphics of a foot across the sides and heel, atop a translucent outsole that glows in the dark and resembles an x-ray. It is, admittedly, kind of ridiculous, but think of how f*cking cool your tired skeleton costume will look if you go out rocking these? Better yet, think of how absolutely insane you’ll look any other day of the year!

Point is, these shoes are a conversation starter. Nike wisely chose to put this design together over the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, giving a fashion-forward/ throwback one-two punch. They do take some confidence to pull off, though. True style is after all, mostly how you carry yourself.

The shoes go on-sale on October 31st online and in select retail stores. If you’re planning on making this the centerpiece of your whole costume ordering online probably isn’t your best bet, but hey there is always next year! Check out the shoes in depth below.

