The Adidas Solar HU Glide St. sneakers, made in collaboration with Pharrell, are almost here! Although no release date for the silhouette has yet to be set, the buzz surrounding these shoes indicates that when they do go on sale they’ll be gone fast. The shoes have so far popped up in the wild only on Pharrell himself just last month in a slightly different colorway — but these new images from @YankeeKicks give a close and detailed look, allowing us to see the subtle details that were eclipsed by the spectacle of the highly saturated shoe.

With the iconic Hu branding on the toes and its colorful mesh upper — consisting of orange, yellow, blue and red panels the new shoe looks exactly like you’d imagine a collaboration with Adidas and Pharrell might look. This colorful new sneaker has modern touches such as the 3D-printed turquoise plastic heel, white Boost mid-sole, and zebra-patterned shoelaces, giving a fun and futuristic vibe to a shoe that just oozes Pharrell. (Not literally, that would be disgusting.)

Keep a close eye, as Addidas has been making several new shoe announcements since fashion week last month, and this is one of their best collaborations in some time.