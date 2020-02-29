These Photos From Envision Festival 2020 Are Filled With Feel Good Energy

While we here in the United States have been slogging through winter — sipping cocoa, wearing fleece jackets, and dodging the coronavirus — revelers in Costa Rica have been living “pura vida.” Though the weather is pretty incredible year-round in the region, “destination festival” season is on in the tropical country. Case in point: last weekend’s Envision Festival.

Envision is a pretty wild proposition. It’s not just about the partying but also about healing, yoga, personal growth, and community. That means you get equal parts nature, music, sunset yoga, vegan chocolate, sitting cross-legged, surfing, neon raves, meditation, and hugging. It sounds… well, that depends on you. If you’re the type who likes reaching deep into your being to bring out that side of you that embraces life with arms outstretched, this might be your jam. If you don’t like sweaty hippies, stay away.

Here are all the best photos from Envision Festival 2020. And check out our travel editor, Steve Bramucci, talking about Envision on KTLA News this week.