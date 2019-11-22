Sneakerhead Gifts That Won’t Break Your Budget

The “Up Your Gifting Game” series is brought to you by Boost Mobile. It’s that time of year again. Time to start crossing names off your shopping list and pairing gifts with the people closest to you. It starts out easy. You’re rolling. Then, with your shopping flow going strong, you arrive at that one friend. The one who hits up streetwear conventions, constantly talks about the week’s hottest drops, and always seems to be wearing a different pristine pair of kicks every time you see them. Suddenly, you’re feeling outgunned, stuck looking for a gift for the hypebeasting sneakerhead in your life. Because let’s be honest, they’re always the hardest to shop for. Unless you like seeing the look of disappointment on your friends’ faces. Or love handing over gift receipts after you bought a swoosh when you should have copped three stripes. Does this really have to be so hard? At the end of the day, they’re just shoes right? Wrong. Wrong. Not to the sneakerhead. So make it easier on yourself by letting an expert (us!) guide you to the gifts that are sure to be fire for your shoe-loving friends and won’t cost you a small fortune in the process.

PART I — Accessories The best gifts to buy the person who loves sneakers are accessories that make their lives easier and collections more manageable. These are gifts every sneakerhead needs, whether they know it or not, and best of all they are all under $50. Shoe Cleaning Kit Price: $14-$20 It seems almost too obvious, but shoe cleaning kits are just about the easiest gift you can give a sneakerhead. People who take pride in their shoes for the most part like to keep them looking fresh out of the box so make shoe maintenance easy for them by getting them a shoe cleaning solution and brush. Which should you buy? Honestly, they’re all the same. They’re all formulated for leather, suede, nubuck, nylon, canvas, vinyl, rubber, and cloth materials and considering that’s just about every type of shoe, your sneakerhead will be covered, so buy within your budget. Buy it here for $14.97, or here for $19.97, but feel free to shop around. Nylon Travel Shoe Bags $10-20 Price: $10-$20 You’ll see Nylon Travel bags on a lot of sneakerhead gift guides, but unlike ill-advised gift ideas like sneaker stickers (dumb) and books about sneakers (not everyone likes to read), this one actually makes sense. Even on short trips, sneakerheads like to take multiple pairs of shoes so that their outfit is always well-coordinated, but packing shoes when you’re about to take a flight is just not fun.

Shoes are used to walk… on the ground. Nobody wants that all up on their clothes, so grab some travel shoe bags and you can’t go wrong. It’s the gift sneakerheads don’t know they need until it’s too late. Again, buy in your budget. Find them here or shop around. Socks Price: $4-$30 We cannot emphasize this enough — in the world of the sneakerhead, if your sock game isn’t fire, your shoes don’t even matter. Play on the safe side here and go with plain colors or minimal designs when looking for what type of socks to buy. Socks that go heavy on the graphics or branding can rub a sneakerhead the wrong way if they don’t meet their aesthetic, so just keep it simple. If you’re looking for where to buy socks, the answer is just about anywhere they sell clothes. Uniqlo is a good choice for nondescript but colorful socks that are cheap, soft, and feature a ton of variety. If you know if the sneakerhead in your life is a Nike or Adidas person, those are always safe bets too, and who doesn’t love BAPE? Fanny Packs Price: $20-$40 By now you must’ve noticed that fanny packs are back, and that’s because aside from being useful, they’re a great accessory to color coordinate with your shoes. They aren’t “coming” back, by the way, they’re already here. According to the market-research firm NPD, fanny packs were responsible for almost 25% of the fashion-accessory industry’s growth in 2018 in both the men and women’s markets. Sure, men are draping them across their chests and calling them crossbodies and hip packs but make no mistake, they’re fanny packs.