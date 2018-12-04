The Best Holiday Gifts For The Sneakerhead In Your Life

12.04.18 1 hour ago

Adidas/Jason Mark/ Nike

At first glance, finding a gift for the sneakerhead in your life might seem difficult. Especially if you’re not in that world. What could such a person possibly want, besides shoes? Laces? Dr. Scholl’s inserts?

But being into sneakers comes with the constant reminder that no kicks last forever — even if the price you’ve paid makes it feel like a lifetime warranty is deserved. Shoes require upkeep, storage, and cleaning. There’s serious work that the passionate sneakerhead has to put in.

if the paragraph above describes someone in your life, you’ve found the right piece. Below you’ll find the gifts that any kicks aficionado is sure to enjoy.

MISSLO Nylon Travel Shoe Bags, $10.49 on Amazon

Amazon

Packing and storing shoes can be a real pain, but the MISSLO Travel shoe bags are an easy solution. Separate and protect your sneakerhead’s favorite shoes from damage and dust so they can keep their prized kicks in pristine condition. Make sure you grab the multi-colored pack for easy color-coding, they’ll love you for it.

GET A PACK OF FOUR HERE

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gift Guides 2018#Sneakers
TAGSFashiongift guides 2018SNEAKERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP