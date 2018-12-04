The Best Holiday Gifts For The Sneakerhead In Your Life

Adidas/Jason Mark/ Nike

At first glance, finding a gift for the sneakerhead in your life might seem difficult. Especially if you’re not in that world. What could such a person possibly want, besides shoes? Laces? Dr. Scholl’s inserts?

But being into sneakers comes with the constant reminder that no kicks last forever — even if the price you’ve paid makes it feel like a lifetime warranty is deserved. Shoes require upkeep, storage, and cleaning. There’s serious work that the passionate sneakerhead has to put in.

if the paragraph above describes someone in your life, you’ve found the right piece. Below you’ll find the gifts that any kicks aficionado is sure to enjoy.

MISSLO Nylon Travel Shoe Bags, $10.49 on Amazon

Packing and storing shoes can be a real pain, but the MISSLO Travel shoe bags are an easy solution. Separate and protect your sneakerhead’s favorite shoes from damage and dust so they can keep their prized kicks in pristine condition. Make sure you grab the multi-colored pack for easy color-coding, they’ll love you for it.

