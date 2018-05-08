Supreme Is Holding Its Largest Auction Ever This Month

Shutterstock

The high fashion world is finally starting to realize the significance of urban wear in the realms of what consumers want and, frankly, it’s about time. Brands like BAPE, Supreme, and Off-White may have gotten big after being worn by prominent hip-hop figures, but they’re collector’s items now.

French auction house Artcurial has recognized the importance (and value) of urban gear brand Supreme, and will be hosting the world’s largest Supreme auction, “C.R.E.A.M (Cash Rules Everything Around Me),” a nod to the Wu Tang Clan’s 1994 hit — a song that came out the year Supreme got its start. The sale will be the world’s largest Supreme auction, highlighting collectible, rare Supreme pieces from the brand’s entire almost 25-year run. One of the first of its kind, the skater brand, whether accidentally or strategically, has chronicled the history of skater culture through its merchandise.

Fabien Naudan, vice chairman of Artcurial, who has traveled the world for the past two years to secure each individual piece told Business of Fashion, “The idea of the auction is to paint a landscape of three decades starting in the late 1980s: The first decade was when street artists, skateboarders and DJ’s were experimenting [with art] without the idea of doing it for money, the next decade was when it became a business, and the third one was the final step when it turned into a cash-out decade.”