Fashion Nova/Uproxx

When Fashion Nova announced its men’s line, simply called Fashion Nova MEN, Twitter users took to their timelines about what kinds of clothes the line would feature. Known for being one of the only social media-driven lines to actually feature cute clothes that come in sizes that “real” women — those who have curves — can wear, Fashion Nova has also somewhat become a source for “thot-fits,” or outfits made with the supposed intent of highlighting a woman’s best assets.

It was not surprising, then, that the entire Twitter-verse had some hilarious takes on what could come of a men’s line.

If you think I’m going to succumb to the popular trends of FashionNova Men and look basic af you better believe it, take my money pic.twitter.com/O2WqfywYKa — Vin 🇵🇹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@VinnieCorreia) June 8, 2018

When my girl tell me I look cute in my new men’s fashionova ☺️ https://t.co/n6ppttEHbG — Trashye (@TrashyeWest) June 7, 2018

Her: “Ayoooo my boy wit the Fashionova Jeans!” Me: pic.twitter.com/CxAOw3jXHW — Lancine Turay (@LTnumber58) June 10, 2018

The company itself even got in on the Twitter fun, tweeting some cheeky replies to potential customers.

Cop the grey sweats and the extra 5 inches’ll come through somewhere https://t.co/CynZcsrqAV — FashionNova (@FashionNova) May 26, 2018

The Fashion Nova men’s line finally debuted June 12 and featured everything from statement pieces to streetwear in 500 pieces, giving men quite a choice when it came to what they could wear. Since then, the line has been subject to quite a bit of Twitter criticism. It seemed like both men and women alike were underwhelmed with some of the pieces and disappointed with how modest some of the clothes were, and social media responses ranged from “Finally! Some variety in men’s clothing!” to “I’m gonna save my coins.”

As usual, Twitter reactions did not disappoint.

But at least now y’all can match y’all lol boos 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H7wuEPjuHE — Follow @_tayylaah_ ✌🏽 (@_tayllaa_) June 12, 2018

Fashion Nova Men really dressing y’all up like an anime character pic.twitter.com/hkSPbY3Khw — Mahedi (@EarlBuster) June 12, 2018

Fashion nova for men just dropped, ladies treat your man to some sweats that make him look thicc — A (@notadele_) June 12, 2018