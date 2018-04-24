Versace Teams With GOAT And Drops The Release Date For Chain Reaction

Versace/GOAT

A wise man named Drake once said, “Versace, Versace, Versace, Versace, Versace, Versace.”

…and we couldn’t agree with him more. Rappers seem to be fascinated with the brand, which some may deem as gaudy or excessive (perhaps that’s their fascination with it), but if anyone knows fashion rules, they know that there are no rules, only milestones. That’s exactly what Versace has set with their Chain Reaction sneakers and their release via GOAT.

The Chain Reaction sneakers, designed to be a comfortable running shoe that includes branding details by Versace, were made in partnership with 2 Chainz and Versace footwear designer, Salehe Bembury.

The luxury brand debuted the sneaker during its Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show but didn’t give a release date, but now fashion fans who plan on copping the shoe can get their money ready for April 26th, when Versace will release the shoe for public sale exclusively on the Versace Web site, their SOHO location, and the GOAT app or online at GOAT.com/Versace.

For those who are unfamiliar with GOAT, it’s the largest sneaker database where sneakerheads or avid admirers can buy and sell rare or exclusive sneakers at a competitive price without fear of being duped. The release of Versace’s Chain Reaction will be one of the only new collections to drop on the site, and will feature all seven colorways. No word yet on pricing, but what we do know for sure that the release of this line might just solidify Versace as the real GOAT — greatest of all time.