Drake Has A Hilarious Reaction To The ‘Surreal’ Episode Of ‘Atlanta’ About A Mansion Party At His Spot

#Drake
04.17.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Drake is now so ubiquitous that he has media just about him. For instance, the recent Atlanta episode entitled “Champagne Papi” is about a New Year’s Eve party at the superstar’s mansion. His “Nice For What” video was full of a who’s who of Black actresses, and he likely met all of those powerful women at once, but that doesn’t mean he’s above being awestruck – or just befuddled – at the level of his fame. The Toronto artist posted an Instagram story of him watching the show, noting “this sh*t is surreal I’m too high for this” with laughing emojis. Maybe it’s a Scorpio thing – like naming your new album Scorpion.

Apparently, Drake was getting a kick out of the Atlanta episode, which hinted that he was going to make an appearance. He never did – perhaps because at the time of filming, he was a little too busy gaming and preparing to shake up the music world for cameos. Yesterday was a particularly busy one for Drake. His “Nice For What” song knocked his own “God’s Plan” track off of the Billboard No. 1, and he announced that his Scorpion album would be dropping this June, ripe for the summer – and more mansion parties.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSATLANTADONALD GLOVERDrake

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP