Drake is now so ubiquitous that he has media just about him. For instance, the recent Atlanta episode entitled “Champagne Papi” is about a New Year’s Eve party at the superstar’s mansion. His “Nice For What” video was full of a who’s who of Black actresses, and he likely met all of those powerful women at once, but that doesn’t mean he’s above being awestruck – or just befuddled – at the level of his fame. The Toronto artist posted an Instagram story of him watching the show, noting “this sh*t is surreal I’m too high for this” with laughing emojis. Maybe it’s a Scorpio thing – like naming your new album Scorpion.

Apparently, Drake was getting a kick out of the Atlanta episode, which hinted that he was going to make an appearance. He never did – perhaps because at the time of filming, he was a little too busy gaming and preparing to shake up the music world for cameos. Yesterday was a particularly busy one for Drake. His “Nice For What” song knocked his own “God’s Plan” track off of the Billboard No. 1, and he announced that his Scorpion album would be dropping this June, ripe for the summer – and more mansion parties.