2 Chainz is known as one of the kings of trap music off the strength of projects like Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and his other projects, but he’s planning to take us elsewhere with an upcoming album. He’s been working with Statik Selektah on a project where he’s “rapping like he’s from Brooklyn,” as he previously noted. He’s also working on his Rap Or Go To The League project. Who knows what creative vibe he was in last night, but he was in the perfect spot for both: in a New York studio with the best player in the league: LeBron James.

After taking his first trip to New York’s Madison Square Garden to watch LeBron play the New York Knicks last night, it appears the two stars kept the vibes going later that night in the studio. 2 Chainz posted to Instagram that he was feeling “studio vibes with some real ones,” including LeBron and well-known members of LeBron’s “team” Maverick Carter and Rich Paul. They didn’t play much music for the public, but 2 Chainz marveled at the jewelry in the room.

“Half a million in rocks…(but) not a stone in sight,” he exclaimed as LeBron showed off his watch for the camera. The clip cut off with 2 Chainz incredulous at the jewelry selection he was experiencing. You know you’ve reached a certain level of fame when you’re not awestruck about being in LeBron’s presence, but merely some good jewelry.