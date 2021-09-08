Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneaker drops to hit the market. We are no longer in the summer sneaker season and… what’s this? A week that finally isn’t dominated by Nike? This year, that’s been virtually unheard of — Nike has been consistently killing it week after week — but this time they struggled to even make our list. Great news for fans of sneakers that don’t have a big Swoosh on them. This week brings some footwear more geared towards the chill months of fall, like a new Crocs collaboration with Tokyo-based label BEAMS or Supreme’s linkup with Clarks Originals. But if you love more traditional fits, we’ve still got you covered thanks to some dope drops from New Balance, Adidas, and Joe Freshgoods. If you’re missing the Nike love, we’re sure the brand will be back in full force by next week. For now, let’s dive into this week’s best.

Crocs x BEAMS Classic Clog I can’t tell if this piece of footwear is a genuine Outdoor iteration of Crocs omnipresent clogs, or if this is some kind of joke. This team-up with BEAMS sees the rubber clog retrofitted with a water-resistant nylon upper, adjustable comfort strap, and pouches, and sits atop a Croslite insole and a rugged outsole designed for comfort across all terrains. But who is wearing this thing to the hiking trail? It looks like an easy way to get your toe severed by a sharp falling rock. The BEAMS Classic Clog features three different colorways, an army olive colorway, a more industrial black, and grey makeup, or a traditional khaki and gray design. The Crocs x BEAMS All-Terrain Classic Clogs are out now for a retail price of $89 in a full-size run. Pick up a pair exclusively at Size?. Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee If you want to tell somebody that we’re no longer in the summer season without saying a word, show them a picture of Supreme and Clarks Originals Wallabee, because this shit wouldn’t fly in the summer. Dropping in four colorways that include salmon, lime green, black, and beige, this Supreme branded Wallabee features a premium suede upper with a woven pattern design and leather lining atop a crepe sole.

Our first instinct is to call this thing ugly but in a world where everyone is wearing Crocs, there is something more dignified about this design. The Supreme x Clarks Originals Wallabee is set to drop on September 9th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Supreme webstore.

Levi’s x New Balance 990v3 Levi’s and New Balance have linked up once again this week for a double sneaker drop of the Made in USA 990v3. This collaboration features two colorways — Mallard Blue and Elephant Skin — that combine cow and hairy suede with Levi’s premium denim detailing atop a comfort-focused ENCAP midsole. It’s a new American classic! The Levi’s x New Balance 990v3 is set to drop on September 9th for a retail price of $219. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore. Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v3 Outside Clothes Not feeling the understated design of that Levi’s collaboration? New Balance has still got you! The same silhouette, the 990v3, is also getting the Joe Freshgood’s treatment this week with the Made in USA 990v3 Outside Clothes.

Inspired by Joe’s childhood memories of playing tag in the summer and being told by his mother that he smelled like “outside,” the Outside Clothes features comfortable cushioning, meant for long days outdoors, cotton laces, the words “Outside” and “Clothes” embroidered on each sneaker’s heel and subtle reflective detailing. It’s yet another playful and fun design from Freshgoods, who always delivers. The New Balance x Joe Freshgoods Outside Clothes is set to drop on September 10th for a retail price of $219. Pick up a pair exclusively at the New Balance webstore.

Adidas x Size? Campus 80s Fight Club Sneaker retailer Size? has a dope tradition of releasing sneaker’s inspired by their favorite ‘90s films. Last year we got a Superstar that paid homage to Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and now this year we’re getting a sneaker that breaks the one rule of Fight Club — talking about Fight Club. I mean it says “Fight Club” right under the translucent sole, that wasn’t an explicit rule in the movie, but we’re pretty sure that’s not allowed. The Fight Club utilizes Adidas’ Campus ’80 silhouette and features an asymmetric design which is a nod to the split personality of the movie’s protagonist. The right shoe reps Pitt’s Tyler Durden, borrowing the character’s distinctive shirt pattern while the left shoe features a more bookish and nerdy styling, a reference to Norton’s Narrator character. It’s a dope release whether you’re a fan of the movie or not and features a full-size run. The Adidas x Size? Fight Club Campus ’80 is set to drop on Friday, September 10th for a retail price of $137. Pick up a pair exclusively at Size?. Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens 1460 Heaven Nothing else exudes ‘90s grittiness quite like a pair of Dr. Martens, but if that stock design isn’t quite enough for you, Dr. Martens has linked up with Marc Jacobs this week for a high fashion iteration of the Dr. Martens boot that looks straight out of a NiN music video and comes accompanied by an apparel collection simply dubbed “Heaven.”

Featuring a Crocodile leather upper with an extra glossy sheen, an extra chunky sole, and daisy-shaped eyelets, the Marc Jacobs Dr. Marten comes equipped with a double-headed teddy lace charm and that iconic Dr. Martens yellow stitching. The boot drops in a high-top, mid-rise, and low-rise style. The Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens 1460 Heaven is set to drop on September 9th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at the Dr. Martens or Marc Jacobs webstore.

Yeezy QNTM Onyx I’d like to believe that the Onyx Yeezy QNTM was intended to drop alongside Ye’s latest album DONDA considering its all-black design matches the album cover, but it’s hard to make sense of anything Kanye does these days. Maybe this was meant to be a companion piece to DONDA or maybe it’s just a coincidence… who knows? At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter because if you like Triple Black colorways and love all things Yeezy you’re probably going to go more nuts for this all-black iteration on the QNTM than you did for DONDA. The Yeezy QNTM Onyx is set to drop on September 10th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore,Yeezy Supply, or aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. Air Max 90 Sanddrift If you’re looking for proof of the end of summer, look no further than this muted take on the Air Max 90. A colorway this understated and earthy never would’ve been offered up in the brighter summer months but that doesn’t mean this design is something you should sleep on.