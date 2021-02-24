Welcome to SNX DLX! If you missed last week’s installment, you’re going to quickly notice that we’re rocking a new format now — no apparel and more shoes. Don’t worry, if you’re on the hunt for fresh fits we’ve still got you covered, but expect this series to now be a footwear-only space. This is probably the last time we’ll bother to make mention of it. On with the new SNX! This week, Nike once again dominated our list thanks to new Jordan, Dunk High Top, Waffle 1, and Air Force 1 drops. New Balance also dropped another must-cop two sneaker collaboration with Casablanca, Yeezy is dropping a two colorway special of the 350, and Melissa and Lazy Oaf are taking us back to the ’90s with their throwback sandals. If you’re looking for something more unconventional, be sure to check out the Maison Margiela and Reebok link-up, which features a split-toe version of the Classic Leather. It’s not our thing, but we figured it was worth a mention for split-toe fans — a subgroup that admittedly doesn’t get a lot of representation on SNX. Carpet Company’s special Nike SB Dunk High (which was on this list originally) has been postponed until early March, so stay tuned if you’ve been on the hunt for that. Enough blabbing, let’s dive in.

Nike Dunk High Football Grey/ Vast Grey If last year was the year of low-cut Dunks, please let 2021 be dominated by the Dunk High. Both of these colorways are simply beautiful, the Football Grey features a powder blue overlay over a leather upper while the Vast Grey keeps things more muted with a white leather upper and grey overlays. Why Football Grey has the name Grey in it when there isn’t really any grey (and Americans typically use “gray”) is beyond us, but hey, who cares? They’re beautiful. If we had to choose one we’d go with the Football over the Vast, but both of these are likely to go down as two of the Dunk’s best colorways of 2021. You can bet on it. The Nike Dunk High Football Grey/Vast Grey is set to drop on February 25th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app when they drop at 10 am ET. Casablanca x New Balance 237/327 Pack Union LA is to dope as hell Jordan colorways as Casablanca is to New Balance. The Paris-based label has once again teamed up with New Balance for new colorways of the 237 and 327 featuring Casablanca’s signature jacquard monogram on the toe box and heel panel wrap. At first glance, the set looks like two pairs of the same shoe as both silhouettes consist of a white airy leather upper with a green outsole, but the difference is in the sole. The Casablanca x New Balance 237/327 pack is set to drop on February 27th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair at Casablanca.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Ash Blue/Ash Stone Ye is dropping two new region-exclusive colorways of the Yeezy BOOST 350 this week, meaning one should be a breeze to cop and the other is going to lead you to the expensive corners of the aftermarket. In keeping with recent Yeezy offerings, these two 350s feature some pretty vibrant colorways. Well… vibrant as far as 350s good. Instead of looking like rocks or old throw up, the Ash Blue and Ash Stone colorways feature the 350’s signature Primeknit upper dripped in a cool blue or beige colorway with a yellow or red monofilament strip. The Ash Blue is launching in the North American, Latin American, African, Middle Eastern, and Indian markets while the Ash Stone is heading to Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Asia Pacific, with a few dropping at Yeezy Supply. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in Ash Blue and Ash Stone is set to drop on February 27th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or Yeezy Supply. Air Jordan IV Taupe Haze Yo Nike, chill. Seriously we get that you like money, but the bar you’re setting with these fire drops all throughout February is setting you up for a hard crash. If Nike is shedding off this many dope releases this early in the year, what exactly do they have in store for the rest of it? Featuring an all-suede upper with varying hues of taupe haze and oil grey on the paneling, and an off-white and black two-toned midsole, the Taupe Haze is yet another super dope Jordan IV colorway, expect more as this sneaker is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To add a bit of flare, the Taupe Haze features infrared accent work on the tongue’s underside and via the oversized Jumpman logo. The Air Jordan 4 Taupe Haze is set to drop on February 27th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Pink Bag/White Bag This isn’t the first time Nike has shown New York bodegas some love with the Air Force 1, but this is easily the best that concept has ever looked. Featuring a rose graphic on the sneaker’s heel meant to evoke the plastic rose adorned bags typical of a bodega, this iteration of the Air Force 1 is dropping in a Pink and White colorway, complete with “Have A Nike Day” swoosh smileys printed on the insole. It’s a nice little visual love letter to the city that made the Air Force 1 a cultural icon and we dig it. Especially that Pink Bag iteration, it’s super fresh! The Nike Air Force 1 Pink Bag/White Bag is out now for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair The Whitaker Group x Nike Waffle One A Whitaker Group exclusive, this Nike Waffle One uses Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman’s OG waffle iron sneaker process as a jumping-off point for a sneaker that both looks like it belongs in a footwear museum and is from the future. Featuring an aged midsole, a transparent mesh upper, and what appear to be leather laces, the Waffle One is clearly geared toward sneakerheads only. Despite it’s niche appeal, it’s a beautiful design brought to you by Jordan brand designer Frank Cooke. The Whitaker Group x Nike Waffle One is set to drop on February 26th in a limited run of 500 pairs for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at Social Status, APB, or the aftermarket.

CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 Kiss of Death We’d like to note that we are absolutely not advocating for you to rock CLOT and the Nike Air Max 1 Kiss of Death without socks as these lifestyle shots suggest. Yes, the footprint is translucent along with the toe box, but that doesn’t mean you should rock a pair of sneakers sockless. Just imagine what’s going to happen on a hot day — your bare feet are going to sweat and fog up that dope translucent toe box, and you’re probably setting yourself up for some serious foot fungus risks. Rant aside, this 15-year refresh of CLOT and Nike’s legendary Kiss of Death is pretty dope, the translucent details are a new addition and we can’t figure out why Nike thought it was a good idea to go in this direction. We’re not mad at it, but the chance to see this sneaker paired with some fire socks is just something you’ll have to witness in person. If you’re ever able to cop a pair. The CLOT x Nike Air Max 1 Kiss of Death is set to drop on February 27th for a retail price of $142. Enter the raffle to buy a pair over at JUICE. Melissa x Lazy Oaf Jelly Platform Sandals These on the other hand, you can totally wear sockless. Recyclable vegan-friendly footwear brand Melissa has teamed up with streetwear brand Lazy Oaf for a throwback platform sandal inspired by ’90s fashion. Dropping in a black, blue, pink, or green colorway, the Jelly Platforms feature a velcro clip, your choice of heart or daisy motifs, and sits atop a matching chunky midsole. A must cop for those looking to add a little Spice Girls inspiration to their fits.