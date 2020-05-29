LA-based streetwear label Anti Social Social Club is linking up with the United States Postal Service — which, in terms of government-controlled agencies, is hands down the best dressed — for a special capsule collection that incorporates the post office’s iconic eagle imagery and color scheme across several simple outerwear pieces. The two constants of this collection are the clean U.S. Mail eagle logo and Anti Social Social Club’s own wavy logo, which are both printed across every piece from a capsule that includes essentials like short-sleeve work shirts, plain t-shirts, work jackets, caps, and sun hats.

At first glance, it’s easy to write off this collection as a mark-up of the regular postal service employee uniform, but it’s the small ways that this collection differs from its source material that make it worth your attention. An easy highlight from the capsule is the pink-striped hoodies, which feature a thin pink stripe across the arms and body, underlined by a thick strip of reflective 3M taping, in either navy blue or grey.

If your mail person came walking down the street rocking one of these ASSC hoodies, you’d be as happy to see them as that time when we were all waiting for our stimulus checks. View the full collection below and shop the capsule when it drops on May 30th at 8:00 am at the Anti Social Social Club webstore.