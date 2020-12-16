If you’re last-minute holiday shopping for the fashion-obsessed sneakerhead in your life, we don’t want to say you’ve come to the wrong place… but you’ve certainly missed the mark a bit. Not only have we put together an awesome sneaker buying gift guide for 2020, but we also dropped a pretty substantial list of streetwear-focused gifts — from apparel to accessories — just this week. So definitely give those two articles a skim if you’re still in shopping mode. That said, if the only person you’re shopping for is yourself, then you have come to the right place. Welcome to SNX DLX! Will this be the last SNX DLX of the year? Quite possibly, but while Christmas weekend is generally pretty quiet in terms of sneaker and apparel drops, New Year’s Eve, is anything but so watch this space closely for the most stylish kicks to rock as we enter 2021. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel drops of the week.

Air Jordan 13 Black Royal Easily the most hyped drop of the week, the Air Jordan 13 is finally getting the royal treatment with this retro Black Royal colorway that borrows one of the greatest Jordan color combinations of all time and slaps it across the last great numbered pair of AJs. Is that too harsh an assessment? We don’t think so. Featuring a black reflective texture upper with rich Hyper Royal accent and detailing work, the AJ 13 Black Royal sports a microfiber tongue, the silhouette’s signature holographic eye, and drops in vintage packaging. The Air Jordan 13 Black Royal is set to drop on December 19th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or the aftermarket. Blondey x Adidas Superstar Starlight Blue Pro skater Blondey McCoy is easily Adidas’ best skate-focused collaborator. Not just because he’s incredibly stylish himself, but because McCoy consistently produces some of Adidas’ dopest looking skate shoes. To end the year with a bang, McCoy is dropping his greatest contribution yet in the semi-translucent Starlight Blue Superstars. This all-vegan Superstar trainer features oversized laces and a winter-appropriate colorway of pale blue and black, made from a semi-translucent material that is sure to morph the design depending on your sock game. It’s a simple design, but this colorway ranks among the best Adidas has dropped all year. The Blondey x Adidas Superstar in Starlight Blue is set to drop on December 18th for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair through THAMES MMXX.

Pharrell x NIGO x Adidas Friendship Pack Pharrell and longtime friend and collaborator NIGO are also feeling that end of the year spirit, dropping a four shoe collection dubbed the “Friendship” pack. The BAPE founder and Pharrell first collaborated with their Billionaire Boys Club label back in the early ‘00s and this collection consisting of two iterations of the PW BOOST Slide and Tokyo Solar Hu brings some of that playfully colorful aesthetic through Three Stripes. The collection’s colorways consist of a palette that will appeal to Dragon Ball enthusiasts everywhere and is the perfect collection for people who like their sneakers like they like their anime: colorful, loud, and next level. The collaborative Pharrell x NIGO Adidas Friendship Pack is set to drop on December 18th for a retail range of $100-$180. Shop the collection at the Adidas webstore. Joe Freshgoods x Converse Collection Chicago artist, designer, and fashion mastermind Joe Freshgoods has linked up with Converse for a funky ’70s inspired revamp of the Pro Leather and Chuck 70 high tops. Featuring disco-inspired luxe suede and velvet construction with glittering accents on the Pro Leather, and Jersey t-shirt construction on the Chuck ’70s, this double sneaker collection reflects the funky fresh vibe of Joe Freshgoods in a way that few of his collaborations this year have. Definitely a dope pick for that fashion-forward fit. The Joe Freshgoods Converse Collection is set to drop on December 17th for a retail price of $110 for the Chuck 70s and $120 For the Pro Leather. Pick up a pair through Converse.

Sean Cliver Nike Dunk Low Holiday Special If this year was dominated by Nike, no other silhouette captured the imagination of sneakerheads everywhere quite like the SB Dunk. This year brought us both the Chunky Dunky and the Grateful Dead Dunks and was littered with great colorways of the silhouette pretty consistently, to cap off the big year for Dunks Nike has teamed up with Sean Cliver, of Jackass fame, for a twinkly fresh Holiday Special iteration. Featuring velvety suede and premium leather, this Dunk features all sorts of tinsel and snowflake related accents on a colorway so pretty they look like they belong in a display case rather than on your feet. We’re still going to wear the sh*t out of these though. The Sean Cliver Nike Dunk Low Holiday Special is set to drop on December 19th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Supreme Winter T-Shirt Collection Every year Supreme drops — in addition to their 1,000 other drops — a big t-shirt collection that sees a refresh of some of the brand’s most popular box logo t-shirts, as well as new limited editions that eventually go into the Supreme history books. This year the nine t-shirt collection features a crossed box logo that is sure to hit legendary status, a blur logo t-shirt, a script stamp logo t-shirt, a new bear logo, and the most coveted of all pieces, a t-shirt celebrating the release of Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas. The Supreme Winter T-Shirt collection is set to drop on December 17th. Shop the full collection at the Supreme webstore.