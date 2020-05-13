Our Socially Distanced Summer is fast approaching and our favorite labels are finally stepping up and delivering their best drops of the year. This week will see the rerelease of Adidas classic UltraBOOST silhouette in its original Triple White colorway which will no doubt put YEEZY heads in the uncomfortable position of having to choose between acquiring the sneaker that put the UltraBOOST on the map (thanks, in part, to Kanye famously rocking a pair) or picking up the latest YEEZY design, the 500 High Tyrian. Go with the UltraBOOSTS, we say. On the apparel end, Supreme is launching one of their best music-themed capsules in some time, in large part thanks to the inclusion of Daniel Johnston’s iconic psychedelic art. Champion Japan is also dropping a fire archival collection of vintage pieces for die-hard Champion fans, and Palace is releasing the first pieces from their summer collection. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel release out this week, let’s dive in!

Comme des Garçons Nike Dunk Low Pack First appearing back in September during Paris Fashion Week — in a pre-COVID-19 world, wild! — the Comme des Garçons Nike Dunk Lows are finally here. The collaborative pack consists of two Dunk Lows both utilizing a translucent Nexkin woven upper over a logo-printed or non-logo printed base. Of the two, we’re digging on the non-logo version a bit more, though your decision may depend on how badly you want your socks in play for your whole ensemble. The Comme des Garçons Nike Dunk Low back is set to drop on May 14th for a yet to be announced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively through the Dover Street Market. Adidas YEEZY 500 High Tyrian There are two types of YEEZY fans out there — either you’re a Kanye West stan and you gotta throw your support behind Ye at all costs, or you like YEEZYs because of the insanity that the designs bring to the sneaker game. When Kanye West isn’t churning out a seemingly endless supply of earthy colorways of the YEEZY 350 V2, he’s making sneakers that look less like kicks and more like alien feet. The 500 High Tyrian fit that description to a T. With a mixed leather and suede upper, the 500 High Tyrian utilizes blue neoprene, black leather, and brown suede tones for a rich boot that slots nicely in your summer wardrobe. If we ever have a summer. The Adidas YEEZY 500 High Tyrian are set to drop on May 16th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair through YEEZY Supply.

Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 Triple White If you feel like Adidas’ UltraBOOST has continually missed the mark when it comes to improving upon the initial design, you’ll be pleased to know the OG UltraBOOST is dropping in the original Triple White colorway that made it a must-own sneaker in 2015. Everything about the early iteration of the UltraBOOST has returned — the lightweight minimally adorned Primeknit upper, the semi-spiked outsole, the locked-in feel, the ultra response BOOST midsole — it’s a great addition to any sneakerhead’s ensemble. We might side with the crowd that says Adidas has never made a worthy successor to the original, or maybe we’re just feeling nostalgic for a bygone decade. The Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 Triple White is set to drop on May 17th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair through the Adidas webstore. Jordan Delta Vachetta Tan Get off the court with these lifestyle Jordan Deltas from Jordan Brand. Dressed in a season-appropriate Vachetta Tan, this pair of non-performance-based Jordans features contrasting mint blue laces and tongue with crisp scarlet accents atop a comfy React foam midsole. It isn’t what comes to mind when you think of a pair of Jordans, but is that a bad thing? The Jordan Delta Vachetta Tan sneakers are set to drop on May 14th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Reebok Instapump Fury City Pack Lovers of the hideous Reebok Instapump Fury will be treated to the best drop the silhouette has ever seen since the height of its popularity three years ago. The City Pack consists of four sneakers that pay homage to the cities of Osaka, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seoul. Considering you won’t be able to travel for the foreseeable future, this might be the closest you’re going to get to those cities for at the least the next year. Why travel, when you can wear a destination on your feet? The same feet that you use for walking around in your home and literally nowhere else. What? Lockdown isn’t making me crazy, it’s making you crazy! The Reebok Instapump Fury City Pack is set to drop on May 15th with each pair retailing for $169. Choose your city at Atmos. Palace Summer 2020 Collection Finally clean out of their Spring 2020 looks, Palace has dropped a collection that is geared exclusively for the summer, though the collection does, in fact, include jackets. Give them a break, they’re UK based! The full collection consists of short and long sleeve t-shirts, knits, sweatshirts, tracksuits, bottoms, hats, skate decks, and accessories. The shirts primarily feature graphics that utilize Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo, while the button-down shirts take on a more subdued quality with simple summer color basics — with the crazy sunglasses sunshine shirt being a notable exception. The full collection is pretty extensive and features over 150 individual pieces, so head to Palace’s site to get a full look. The Palace Summer 2020 collection is set to drop on May 15th. Shop the looks at the Palace webstore.