Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. This week the big brands are still keeping quiet, so our list is on the lighter side once again. But be prepared for things to pick up in the next couple of weeks leading up to Halloween as just about every brand gears up to drop their holiday special releases. This season tends to deliver a lot of sneakers with black, orange, and purple colorways, and while things can get pretty gimmicky pretty fast, it’s not all bad, just look at this week’s latest Jordan 5 drop for proof! This week Nike is back in its dominant position, snagging the lion’s share of spots while Adidas struggles to keep up. Nothing new of note from brands like New Balance, but we’re anticipating a big drop soon from Salehe Bembury, who is scheduled to unveil his latest New Balance collaboration sometime this month. This week also sees Billie Eilish’s big Nike debut, so even though options are slim this time around, there is still plenty of hype for this week’s offerings. Let’s dive in!

Nike Dunk High 1985 Black Acid Wash Generally, the high-top Dunk doesn’t come close to reaching the popularity of Nike’s low-top Nike SB Dunk, but the 1985 iteration of the silhouette comes pretty damn close and makes the case for this silhouette’s high-top from existing in the first place. This week the silhouette gets a cow print-esque colorway called Black Acid Wash and features acid wash paneling, an aged midsole, a yellow leather underlay, and a grey outsole with a moody black wraparound swoosh. The Nike Dunk High 1985 Black Acid Wash is out now for a retail price of $130. The shoes are sold out at Nike, so pick up a pair at your favorite aftermarket site. Nike AJKO Storm Blue Looking for a casual Jordan? The AJKO is your jam. Featuring a mixed upper of leather and canvas, this AJKO is lighter than your average Jordan 1 thanks to swapping the leather for a canvas base and is supposed to offer a more comfortable fit. As great as the Jordan 1 silhouette is, it’s old, and as such, it doesn’t offer the best foot support. The AJKO attempts to remedy some of those issues. It’s not quite as iconic as the original, but sometimes comfort rules all. The Nike AJKO Storm Blue is out now for a retail price of $140. The shoes are sold out at Nike, so pick up a pair at your favorite aftermarket site.

Nike WMNS Dunk High Aluminum This week brings yet another beautiful WMNS-size exclusive from Nike, this time a high-top Dunk dubbed “Aluminum.” The Aluminum features a bright white and sky blue makeup over a leather upper that looks downright heavenly. Look at this thing! It’s a no-brainer pick-up this week. The Nike WMNS Dunk High Aluminum is set to drop on September 30th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or at GOAT when it hits the aftermarket. Nike AJKO 1 Billie Eilish Obviously, we’re big fans of that moment when a huge music superstar drops their first signature Nike — it’s a beautiful thing. Travis Scott’s Jordan 1s, Beyonce’s Super Sleek 72, Bad Bunny’s Forums, Kanye’s whole career… they’re all footwear essentials and now joining the ranks of those very big names is none other than Billie Eilish, debuting her foray into sneakers with the most Billie Eilish-looking colorway ever.

AJKO 1 Billie Eilish features a slime green upper (it’s actually Lime Green, but come on “Slime” is so much more Billie) made with 20% recycled material by weight. Few (if any) artists dabbling into the sneaker realm ever go the sustainable route, so it’s cool to see Billie spark what we hope is a trend. The Nike AJKO 1 Billie Eilish is set to drop on September 30th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Orange Blaze (Shattered Backboard) If you caught our list of the best Jordan 5 colorways of all time, you no doubt left that article wanting to cop a lot of shoes that are out of the price range of anyone reasonable, even the average sneakerhead. Luckily, this is your week to snag a legendary colorway as the famed Shattered Backboard colorway is rereleasing this week under the name “Orange Blaze.” The AJ5 Orange Blaze features a Sail leather upper with textile mesh detailing, an Orange Blaze midsole, and a speckled shark tooth mudguard with a reflective tongue. It’s a work of art and looks perfect for the fall and Halloween seasons. The Nike Air Jordan 5 Orange Blaze is set to drop on October 2nd for a retail price of $190. Pick a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or hit GOAT or Flight Club to pick it up on the aftermarket. Adidas Jeremy Scott Dip Collection In the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, Apple dropped a range of iMac computers that were housed in see-through plastic casings. At the time, they looked incredibly futuristic, until they eventually looked tacky as the decade went on. But as is the case with fashion and culture, give it 20 years and people are ready to fall back in love with it, and if you’re currently nostalgic for the early ‘00s or you’re just dressing like you are, nothing captures the magic of those early iMac’s quite like Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott’s Dip collection for Adidas.

Launching alongside a matching apparel collection, the Dip Collection features four iterations of Adidas Forum High and Forum Low silhouette dressed in vibrant neon colorways like Solar Yellow, Solar Pink, Blue, and Signal Orange. If you’re aboard the current Y2K fashion aesthetic, you’re going to want this collection. The Adidas Jeremy Scott Dip Collection is set to drop on October 2nd for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Adidas confirmed app.