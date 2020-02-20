The Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul is about to enter its fifth season hot on the heels of the critically-acclaimed El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and we have to admit, we just can’t get enough of the Breaking Bad universe. In celebration of the show’s continued success, K-Swiss is dropping a celebratory three-sneaker collection today in limited quantities, a move that’s sure to drive up the value of each pair, which all retail for under $100. So if you’re a Breaking Bad fan, a K-Swiss fan, or both you’re going to want to move fast if you hope to pay the list price on a pair.

All three pairs in the collection utilize K-Swiss’ Classic 2000s sneaker silhouette and feature themed accents and colorways that reference the franchise. Two of the sneakers in the collection — “Cooking” and “Cleaning” — feature zip-up exoskeletons meant to resemble the Tyvek suits worn by Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. “Cooking” features a yellow wrap and sits atop an iced midsole with Heisenberg branding. They’re limited to just 1,144 pairs. “Cleaning” is wrapped in an orange exoskeleton and features pull tabs at the heel that are meant to resemble the filters on Walt and Jesse’s gas masks sit atop the same iced midsole. They’re limited to 1,162 pairs.

But the most popular sneaker of the collection is hands down the RV — limited to 1,396 pairs — which features an all-leather upper with a ’70s-style horizontal stripe across the body. It looks like, well, Jesse and Walt’s RV and is a re-release of a design first dropped back in October of last year in promotion for El Camino. They sold out instantly.

All three shoes are out now with the RV retailing for $80 and “Cooking” and “Cleaning” retailing for $90. Pick up a pair at either Footlocker, Footaction, Champs, or K-Swiss. Check out K-Swiss’ Instagram for the latest drop times and peep the full collection below.