Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. This week we've got only a few notable offerings — get used to it, at this point the sneaker year is essentially over. Sure, there are still a handful of end-of-the-year drops and holiday specials to look forward to but for the most part, it's safe to start saving your money for all the sneaker drops that are sure to come in 2022. That isn't to say this week is without its bangers. We have new releases from Kerwin Frost, a very classy NOAH and Adidas collaboration, as well as a few notable Nike releases, namely the Bordeaux colored Jordan 1. Let's dive into this week's best sneaker drops, even though it's a little thin you might still find your Christmas wish-list sneakers.

Adidas Kerwin Frost Forum Low Benchmate Multi-hyphenate personality Kerwin Frost already has one successful Adidas collaboration under his belt, the radical Superstuffed Superstar, and now he’s returned with two new drops, a high top, and low cut Forum. The high-top version is a little extreme for my tastes (fake teeth and eyeballs on a sneaker? Get out of here with that Kerwin), but I absolutely love the cartoony Benchmate, which combines Frost’s playful personality with one of Adidas’ best silhouettes. It’s slightly reminiscent of College Drop Out era Kanye with its cartoon cast of characters and colorful palette. The sneaker got an initial drop at this year’s ComplexCon and by the second day a good portion of the audience was already rocking them, so this is a late-year hit and would make a great present for the Frost head in your family. The Adidas Kerwin Frost Forum Low Benchmate are out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed. Nike ACG Air Mowabb Limestone/Olive Grey Most of Nike’s greatest silhouettes have come from the mind of Tinker Hatfield — the Air Max 1, the Air Jordan 3, the Air Max 90, the Jordan 4 and 5, all designed by Hatfield, but many people forget some of his weirder designs. The Air Huarache has made a recent comeback, and now Nike is digging deep into the Hatfield vaults in an effort to try and make the ACG Air Mowabb a thing again.

Dropping this week in a light-colored Limestone and moodier Olive Grey colorway, the Air Mowabb is back! Featuring an inner bottle with a premium upper, the modern Mowabb has been updated with a stretchier collar and a softer foam midsole, two design changes that I think will help the hiking and trail sneaker find its audience. The Nike ACG Air Mowabb in Limestone and Olive Grey are set to drop on November 18th. Pick up a pair exclusively via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas x NOAH Lab Race This week Adidas is once again linking up with New York streetwear brand NOAH for a set of retro-inspired sneakers. The Lab Race features a heavily-paneled silhouette made from Adidas’ new Primegreen material, which is made of 50% recycled content with no virgin polyester used in the construction of the sneaker. The upper is composed of a mix of mesh and faux suede and drops in your choice of an earthy dark blue, brown, and cloud white colorway, or halo ivory yellow and green. The Adidas NOAH Lab Race is set to drop on November 18th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app. Adidas x NOAH Vintage Runner It looks like Adidas and NOAH can’t stop collaborating and with the hit rate they’re operating, we’re not complaining. Taking a cue from ‘80s sneaker style, the Vintage Runner combines ‘80s track style sneakers with a modern mesh and suede upper and Adidas’ Primegreen material. It’s a little bit of vintage sneaker style mixed with modern touches. This is hands down the week’s best release in our opinion. The Vintage Runner drops in a brown, blue and red colorway, or a green, gold, and white makeup. The Adidas x NOAH Vintage Runner is set to drop on November 18th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed App.

Lazy Oaf x Dr. Martens Collection Dr. Martens, continuing their year-long trend of linking up with the most unexpected collaborators, is dropping a three-sneaker collection in partnership with the playful London-based Lazy Oaf. Lazy Oaf takes on the Sinclair, Bex lace-up, and Bethan Buckled Mary Jane for this collection adding the brand’s happy/sad graphic motif as well as printed laces, bows, and other playful touches to Dr. Marten’s iconic silhouettes. All three shoes in the collection come with customizable aspects in order to offer the wearer a chance to infuse their personality into each design. The Dr. Martens Lazy Oaf collection is set to drop on November 18th. Retail prices for the Bex, Bethan, and Sinclair are $140, $160, and $210 respectively. Pick up a pair online at Lazy Oaf or Dr. Martens. Patta x Air Max 1 Rush Maroon Our favorite Amsterdam sneaker boutique Patta has joined forces once again with Nike for a new wavy redesign of the Air Max 1 in an eye-catching Rush Maroon colorway. Featuring an upper of leather and nylon, the Rush Maroon features a metallic silver base with Pure Platinum overlays and a Rush Maroon mudguard.

Stateside this may just look like another dope collaboration between Nike and Patta, but it has a deeper meaning in Amsterdam. The city’s signature sneaker, according to Patta, is the Air Max 1, so they went the extra mile in commemorating this release. Each pair drops in a collector’s box with a commemorative silver plated charm bracelet. Special packaging aside, we’re simply hyped because of how dope this color combination looks. The Patta x Air Max 1 Rush Maroon is set to drop on November 19th for a retail price of $193. Pick up a pair at Patta or on aftermarket sites like GOAT.