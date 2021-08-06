Welcome to SNX DLX — Our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. This week’s list only features seven entries, but four of those are double sneaker drops. So really, this list consists of eleven shoes total. That’s a whole lot of shoes! This week might not have any Jordan drops that are going to break the internet but we’ve got new Yeezys, Virgil Abloh’s latest Nike collaboration, and a must-cop collection from Los Angeles-based streetwear Undefeated. So it’s still a pretty jam-packed week, as far as hyped sneaker drops are concerned. Let’s stop talking about it and just get into it. Here are the week’s sneaker drops you need on your radar.

Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low Flash Crimson/Brown Basalt It’s summertime, which means it’s the best season to pick up sneakers that double as legit hiking gear like Nike’s ACG Mountain Fly Low. Featuring a lightweight upper with reflective laces and eyestay webbing to keep your feet locked in and secure, the Mountain Fly also sports a sticky heavy tread rubber outsole, React foam, and Vaporfly technology throughout. In keeping with its nature-inspired design, the two new colorways looked to natural settings to influence their colorways. the Flash Crimson is inspired by the lava of Hawaii’s Big Island, while the Brown Basalt takes its cues from Hawaii’s lava-rock landscape. The Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low Flash Crimson and Brown Basalt are out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Undefeated x Nike Dunk VS Air Force 1 ‘5 On It’ Los Angeles-based streetwear label Undefeated can always be counted on to produce fun and notable sneaker collaborations, but the latest sneaker in the brand’s ongoing “Dunk VS AF-1” collaboration, the ‘5 On It’ really takes things to the next level, thanks to its nostalgic design concept. The designers were tasked with choosing four sneaker fabrics popular on sneakers from the late ‘90s and early ’00s era, plus a wildcard fabric, to lay across a pair of Air Force 1s and Dunk Lows. Both sneakers consist of uppers made from full-grain leather, canvas, nubuck, and hairy suede, (all fabrics I’d like to point out, are still popular) and snakeskin. On the SB Dunk, which features a glittering blue and purple colorway, the snakeskin is spread across the sneaker’s mudguard and panels. On the AF-1, it’s the heel tab and swoosh that get the snakeskin treatment, over an off-white and light grey colorway. Both are dope! The Undefeated x Nike Dunk VS Air Force 1 ‘5 On It’ is set to drop on August 6th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Undefeated webstore.

Bodega x Reebok Club C 85/ Club C Legacy Reebok’s Club C is one of my favorite sneaker silhouettes of all time, but like a lot of other early classics (think the Adidas Stan Smith, or the Nike Cortez) it’s not fancy collaborations or unique colorways that make this sneaker dope. It’s all in the shape. The simple green accents on a crisp white pair is the only color this sneaker ever needs to be, or so I thought until I saw Reebok’s new collaboration with Boston-based brand Bodega. Released as part of Bodega’s 15th anniversary this collaboration consists of two Bodega iterations on the classic design. One is a crispy white and brown pair that utilizes the retro Club C 85 shape, while the chunkier Club C Legacy gets a brown and purple makeup. The 85 has that classic leather makeup while the Legacy is a bit more modern with suede accents and a mesh toe box. The Bodega x Reebok Club C 85/Club C Legacy is set to drop on August 6th at Bodega and August 7th on the Reebok webstore for a retail price of $120. Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 4G I hate sneakers that aren’t really functional pieces of footwear, but it’s kind of hard to look at this Air Jordan 4 collaboration between Nike and Eastside Golf and not love it. Sure, you’ll never be able to really wear these on the streets because of the golf spikes, but if you’re looking to make a statement on the course, no one will be able to avoid your kicks if you show up rocking these. So bring a little bit of the streets onto that course the next time your boss invites you.

Featuring a white cement esque colorway, the 4G features gold eyelets, a speckled mudguard, and blue accents atop a translucent sole with an Eastside Golf portrait. It’s flashy and fun, even if it’s not technically streetwear. The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 4G is set to drop on August 7th for a retail price of $275. Pick up a pair at Eastside Golf.

Off-White Nike Dunk Low 1 of 50/ 50 of 50 Look, in the world of sneakerhead’s you either love or hate Virgil Abloh. I’m definitely in the love camp, while his designs don’t always click for me, I truly appreciate the ways in which he reimagines classic sneaker silhouettes and brings them to the present, and sometimes, even pushes them to the future. But I gotta admit, sometimes Abloh can do this in an annoying way. Do we need 50 new iterations of the Air Force 1, arguably Nike’s most popular non-Jordan silhouette? I mean, maybe? But honestly, I kind of feel like that answer is no. Abloh could’ve just given us “The Ten” part two, featuring just 10 new redesigns of our favorite Nikes, but he decided we needed 50 versions of the same shoe instead. Okay cool… But then he decided to release them two at a time, beginning with numbers 1 and 50. Why numbers 1 and 50? Who knows but I can tell you right now, it doesn’t make the release more enjoyable. Both pairs feature the hallmarks of Abloh’s design ethos — deconstruction, weird zip-ties, a tab hanging on the Swoosh, as well as a crisscrossed lacing system over traditional laces and metallic Swooshes. The 01 features a white upper on a gum sole, while the 50 is its opposite, featuring a black-on-black design. The Off-White Nike Dunk Low 01 and 50 have already been released exclusively at Off-White locations via raffle, so if you want to score a pair of these be sure to hit up the aftermarket sites like Flight Club. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR MX Cream Clay In the intro to last week’s SNX, we let you know that Yeezy Day would fall on a Monday this year, well it turns out Yeezy Day turned into a week-long event. We’re not complaining, bring it on! One of the highlights so far is this MX Cream Clay iteration of Ye’s surprisingly popular FOAM RNNR sneaker. I mean sandle. I mean slip-on — look I’m still not completely comfortable with calling this thing a shoe. The MX Cream Clay features a marbled all-over print design that kind of resembles a macchiato. I can dig it even though I’m not fully convinced by this shoe yet. The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR MX Cream Clay is out now. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like GOAT for a retail price hovering in the $250 range.