New Supreme, Palace, Off-White, reissues of some of the dopest Air Max 90 Colorways in the sneaker’s 30-year history, new Yeezys… this week is packed with so many dope drops that even brand-loyalists aren’t going to know where to throw their cash. We definitely don’t envy Nike fans this week, as the brand is launching a region-specific collection of Off-White Air Rubber Dunks and re-releasing a grip of classic Air Max 90 Colorways just days apart from one another. Hell, we could’ve built this week’s entire top five on just Nike drops if we wanted to. So do you grab the new and go with Virgil or do you finally cop that classic Air Max 90 colorway you’ve always wanted? Tough call. Meanwhile, we’re too busy trying to figure out how we’re going to manage to scoop up Yeezys, new Supreme, Palace, and Teddy Fresh into our carts and still have money to throw down on some Off-White Dunks. It’s a hard time to be a sneaker fan during this time of year — and Halloween and the Holiday season are only going to bring more must-cop drops on the sneaker and apparel end. Before we start worrying about what’s to come, let’s just dive into this week’s best sneaker and apparel drops.

Off-White Nike Air Rubber Dunk Green Strike Do any of the other sneakers releasing this week even matter when Off-White drops three Air Rubber Dunks worldwide? You’d be surprised actually, but nevertheless, the release that’s going to be in the front of every sneakerhead’s mind is undoubtedly Virgil’s latest, a surprisingly busy — and non-deconstructed — iteration of the Air Rubber Dunk which is dropping in three-region exclusive colorways in the American, European/ Middle Eastern/African, and Chinese/Greater Asia Pacific markets. This take on the Rubber Dunk features lavish ornamentation through the upper, giving us something new and different from Virgil. We here in the states get the Green Strike, while the European/ Middle Eastern/ African market will get the University Blue, and the Asian market will be able to cop the University Gold. Our favorite has to be the University Blue, with its cool blue and silver tones, so if you’re not feeling the Green Strike, feel free to shop on the aftermarket for the other colorways. The Off-White Nike Air Rubber Dunk Green Strike is set to drop on October 1st through the Nike SNKRS app for a retail price of $180. To cop the University Blue or University Gold colorway hit up aftermarket sites like StockX after the drop. Nike Air Max 3 Laser Blue 30 years after its debut, the Nike Air Max 90 in Laser Blue is back returning under the “Air Max 3” moniker, a callback to the sneaker’s early concept name. This release features original tooling, a tapered foam midsole, and an encapsulated airbag with updated rubber traction for a sneaker that improves upon the original in every way while staying visually true to its roots. While the Red iteration of the debut Air Max 90 is more iconic, the Laser Blue has always been our personal favorite, so we’re more than hyped to cop a pair. The Air Max 3 in Laser Blue is set to drop on October 2nd for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Carbon This week brings an ultra-sleek iteration of the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 in the renamed Yeezy Carbon. Featuring a lightweight mesh upper in deep black and gray tones atop a creamy semi-translucent midsole, the Carbon sees Ye moving the Yeezy brand further and further from the earth-toned aesthetic that has so far dominated the brand until this year. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Carbon is set to drop on October 2nd for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or through Yeezy Supply. Slam Jam Nike Dunk High Light Gray Italian based sneaker shop Slam Jam has teamed up with Nike for an ultra-clean take on the Nike Dunk High, drawing inspiration from the original College Color High range. Draped in a cool light grey colorway with transparent gummy swooshes, a translucent sole, and flipped branding, the Slam Jam Dunk High is yet another dope release in a year full of amazing Nike Dunks. The Slam Jam Nike Dunk High Light Gray will be releasing exclusively via raffle at the Slam Jam website.

Supreme Fall/Winter 2020 Supreme is launching their sixth Fall/Winter 2020 collection this week which sees the brand collaborating with The Smurfs, as well as dropping some GORE-TEX-equipped and weather-appropriate apparel for the upcoming cold months. The Smurf crewnecks, we’re not going to lie, are kind of fire, but our eyes are mostly drawn to the embroidered bomber jackets, box-logo hoodies, and breast-branded pocket-tees — all of which drop in a variety of fall-toned colors. The Supreme Fall Winter 2020 collection is set to land on October 1st at the Supreme online store. Palace Winter 2020 Collection We’re at a point now where we can safely say that Palace is more consistent than the streetwear label they most resemble, Supreme (no offense to the Smurf Crewneck). Palace has just been killing it this year with drop after drop of truly dope essentials for every season. This week’s debut Winter drop is packed with menswear staples like puffer jackets, Gore-TEX parkas, bomber jackets, and of course, t-shirts sporting Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo.