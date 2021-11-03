Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. The spooky season is over and now we’re officially hurtling toward winter, with only nine weeks left before we enter a brand new year of sneakers. To mark the occasion, the big brands are focusing on their winter-ready drops. And by “the big brands,” we pretty much just mean Nike, who dominated this week with a handful of dope winter-equipped releases and collaborations worthy of your full attention. We’re now entering that time of year where we aren’t just scooping up sneakers for ourselves, but paying closer attention to styles that might appeal to our friends and families come holiday time. To help make the search easier, we bumped up our usual eight sneaker roundup to 10 options. Let’s get shopping!

Adidas EQT Race Walk/EQT Prototype This week Adidas is dropping two iterations of their EQT silhouette, the Race Walk and the wavy Prototype version. The EQT Prototype is based on an Equipment Racing prototype from 1993 and sports a wavy pattern upper with synthetic suede overlays and molded neoprene details over an open mesh upper. The EQT Race Walk is a one-to-one reissue of the 1991 sneakers of the same name and ditches the wavy design for something more standard, functional, and a little less imaginative. Both sneakers feature a combination of Cloud White and Core Black colors with aqua blue three-stripes and accents. The Adidas EQT Race Walk/EQT Prototype is out now via the Adidas Confirmed app. The Race Walk retails for $100, while the Prototype fetches a slightly higher price at $130. Blazer Low ’77 Premium Coconut Milk If you’re looking for a low-profile take on one of the best Nike basketball sneaker silhouettes ever released, look no further than this week’s Blazer Low ’77 Premium Coconut Milk. Featuring a retro shape and a shaggy suede upper, this low-top Blazer mixes off-white and tan tones with brown and deep mint accents for a sneaker that might be out of step with the season, color-wise, but looks dope enough to rock all year long. The Blazer Low ’77 Premium Coconut Milk is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNRKS app or your favorite aftermarket site.

Blazer Mid ’77 Premium Dark Chocolate We get it, the low-top Blazer isn’t quite as exciting as a mid, or high, so if the last entry left you feeling uninspired, Nike is also dropping a similarly styled mid in a Dark Chocolate colorway. This design still utilizes the ’77-era design and also features that hairy suede upper, but in this iteration, it sports a mid-rise collar and a more autumnal colorway that combines different tones of brown with purple accents. The Blazer Mid ’77 Premium Dark Chocolate is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. WMNS GTS 97 Koromogae Nike’s Halloween releases might’ve left a lot to be desired but they’re doing winter right, offering a handful of seasonally-appropriate designs that perfectly reflect the bundled-up cold season. This week’s WMNS exclusive GTS 97 Koromogae silhouette combines hairy suede with a monochromatic upper and looks more like a slipper than a traditional sneaker.

Sure, you can only wear it during the late fall and winter season, but if kept in good condition this sneaker can live in your wardrobe right alongside those snow boots for the next winter to come. The WMNS GTS 97 Koromogae is out now for a retail price of $75. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site.

WMNS Dunk High Next Nature Summit White If analyzing sneaker drops from week to week has taught us anything it’s that Nike’s SB Dunk is one of the brand’s most versatile silhouettes. It’s the sneaker Nike always gets experimental with, and we love that — just look at this week’s Next Nature Summit White Dunk High. The sneaker features a puffer jacket-inspired upper made with 20% recycled content, a fluffy insulated collar, and an earthy colorway that combines brown with tan, white, and olive green. It looks like a sleeping bag for your feet in the best possible way! The WMNS Dunk High Next Nature Summit White is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site. WMNS Air Jordan 14 Low Shocking Pink Last week we were treated to the release of Billie Eilish’s Jordan 14 and now this week we’re getting a new Shocking Pink colorway, is the 14 poised for a comeback? It’s too early to tell right now, but if you see these popping up on the streets in the next couple of weeks don’t be surprised.

This low-top Jordan features a hairy-suede upper in a bubble-gum pink makeup equipped with dual Zoom Air units and rounded out with Jordan branding throughout. The WMNS Air Jordan 14 Low Shocking Pink is set to drop on November 4th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or your favorite aftermarket site.

Air Max 1 x Patta Aqua Noise There are too many dope releases this week for you to waste your time with this one right? We’re kidding, we just want to ensure that we can cop this collaboration between Nike and Amsterdam-based skatewear brand Patta, so we’ll eliminate the competition every chance we get. The Aqua Noise Air Max 1 is definitely this week’s most hyped release. The sneaker features a wavy aqua mudguard over a grey upper, a regular and mini-Swoosh, and dual branding at the tongue and heel over an off-white midsole. The Air Max 1 x Patta Aqua Noise is set to drop on November 4th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Dr. Martens x A-Cold-Wall 1461 The Dr. Martens 1461 is the last shoe we’d think of giving the icy sole treatment, but London-based streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall did just that, and it looks pretty damn dope. Featuring a design that matches the brand’s brutalist aesthetic, the 1461 features AirWair heel loops, concealed grille lacing, and brushed metal rivets, giving the sneaker an industrial vibe while accents like the icy sole and ACW branding bring things into the modern age. Dr. Martens stays winning by consistently collaborating with some of the best streetwear brands currently on the market. The Dr. Martens x A-Cold_Wall 1461 is set to drop on November 4th for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at A Cold Wall on November 4th and Dr. Martens on November 6th.