It’s safe to say we’re in the holiday shopping season. To mark the occasion, various brands are beginning to unload some truly coveted colorways, designs, and high-profile collaborations. Whether you’re trying to rep Paris St-Germain with some Bordeaux-toned Jordan 4s, adding to the lineage of the Jordan 3 Cements with a brand new iteration, or you want to close out the year repping Kobe with Los Angeles-based label RHUDE’s newest capsule collection, this week has the sorts of sneaker and apparel drops that people base their entire personalities around. If you like style and streetwear at all, you definitely know someone who would absolutely flip to receive at least one of the releases from this week. If you are the person flipping over these drops, well… here you go! Let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel releases of the week!

ASICS GEL-Lyte III OG Like the Air Max 90, ASICS’ GEL-Lyte III turns 30 this year. To celebrate, ASICS is dropping the GEL-Lyte III in some of its OG colorways. If there was ever a time to pick up some GEL-Lytes, that time is now! Originally designed by Shigeyuki Mitsui, the GEL-Lyte III features a mesh fabric and synthetic suede upper with GEL cushioning at the heel for a performance-based fit. Thanks to these OG colorways, the silhouette hasn’t looked this dope all year. The ASICS GEL-Lyte III OG is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at the ASICS web store or select ASICS retailers. Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 550 Young, hungry, Queens-based label Aimé Leon Dore always nails their sneaker collaborations and this week’s New Balance 550 collection is probably their best of 2020. The four colorway set features full-grain leather uppers with mesh underlays, rubber outsoles, a textured “N,” and dual branding. They’re simple, super clean, and classic enough to never go out of style. New Balance has been absolutely killing it this year, throwing down at a level only seen by the likes of Nike and Adidas. That’s a serious claim and we stand by it. The Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 550s are set to drop on October 9th for a retail price of $130. Join the raffle to grab a pair at the Aimé Leon Dore webstore.

Adidas YEEZY QNTM Teal Blue If we had to grade the output coming out of YEEZY Supply this year, we’d give them a solid B. While Kanye has been making headlines for his usual manic reasons, YEEZY Supply has been churning out a steady stream of sneakers giving the brand its most consistent and active year ever. The YEEZY QNTM features a Primeknit upper with suede accents and a translucent midsole with a colorway of gray, black, and teal. The Adidas YEEZY QNTM in Teal Blue is set to drop on October 10th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through YEEZY Supply. Air Jordan 3 Blue Cement If you’re a hardcore sneakerhead the Air Jordan 3 Blue Cement has probably been on your radar for a while, as it previously dropped in the European market. A remix of a classic colorway, the Blue Cement features a premium leather upper dressed in Nike’s iconic Game Royal colorway. The Blue Cement follows this year’s Red Cement colorway — which suggests that Nike is turning this into a Cement series. If so, we’re all for it! The Air Jordan 3 Blue Cement is set to drop on October 10th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Air Jordan 4 Paris Saint-Germain If watching Netflix’s Sneakerheads has you itching for a pair of Jordan 4s, we feel you. Yet another reason why we can’t recommend this Paris Saint-Germain celebrating colorway enough. You don’t have to be a fan of elite soccer clubs to dig this iteration of the Jordan 4 — the upper’s colorway of white, black, and Bordeaux are reason enough. While non-soccer fans will have to settle for a heel that reads “Paris” at least Nike had the good sense to swap the team’s Eiffel Tower icon for the classic Jumpman logo. The result is one of the best Jordan 4 drops of the year. The Air Jordan 4 Paris Saint-Germain is set to drop on October 10th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Teddy Fresh Splatter Print Set View this post on Instagram Sneak peek at the new Splatter Print hoodies and pants available this Thursday 10/8 only at teddyfresh.com A post shared by Teddy Fresh (@teddyfreshofficial) on Oct 6, 2020 at 9:19am PDT Following a drop full of fall and winter essentials — like the embroidery-assisted Barbed wire sweat set and some fresh looking jacquard knit tees — Teddy Fresh is back this week with a mini-drop consisting of a paint-splattered hoodie and matching pants in your choice of black or white. The hoodies feature a Pollock-esque splattering of colors with wavy Teddy Fresh branding at the left breast. The Teddy Fresh Splatter Print will drop on October 8th exclusively at the Teddy Fresh online store.