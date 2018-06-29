UPROXX/Unsplash

Whenever you get a new phone, there are the apps you download right away: Your social media apps, your web browser, and so on. But beyond those basics, what are the essential apps you need on your iPhone?

Here are 25 apps to fit everything from using your phone for work to knowing right when to duck out of a movie.

Google Assistant

Google

We’d never tell you to cheat on Siri, but Google Assistant is one of the handiest voice assistants out there at the moment, and Google keeps adding functionality to it, like Google Podcasts.

Especially if you’ve got your hands full with something else, it’s the best assistant you can ask for.

