New Highly Questionable Study Claims That Drinking Diet Coke Will Help You Lose Weight

There’s constant back and forth over whether diet soda is actually healthy to consume or not. A new study is unlikely to settle that debate, but it is a useful illustration of junk science.
Here’s the deal: A new study, conducted by the University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, says that diet soda helps you lose weight! In fact, it claims that drinking diet soda is better for weight loss than drinking water! If you are a rational person, you probably immediate said “BULLS***!” upon reading that sentence, and you’re right, but it takes a little work to spot the BS.
Your first clue that maybe the Anschutz Center is not the most scientifically rigorous facility comes from its website, which promotes the “Colorado Diet” and being featured on Extreme Weight Loss, both concepts that anybody discussing long-term weight loss plans tend to mock. Then you browse the press release and find this at the bottom:
The study was supported by the American Beverage Association (ABA), a Washington, DC-based trade association. It was peer-reviewed and posted on http://www.clinicaltrials.gov. Neither ABA, nor any of its members, was involved in any part of the study, its analysis or the writing of this paper.
Riiiiiiiight, OK, sure, the people paying for the study in no way influenced it. Uh-huh. Finally, CBS reveals what’s really going on:
One half of the group was asked to drink at least 24 ounces of diet drinks per day, along with as much water as they wanted. People in the water group could drink 24 ounces of water each day but no soda; they were permitted to consume food products containing sugar substitutes, such as yogurt, gum, candy and ice cream, but could not add artificial sweeteners like Splenda or Equal to their coffee or tea.
For the study to properly make the claims it does, which is that diet soda is more effective than water at losing weight, you’d think that one group would be limited to 24 ounces of one and one group 24 ounces of the other. But apparently not!
The good news is that basically, this study translates out to “drinking diet soda is probably not going to kill you any more than anything else you eat.” Most of the studies saying diet soda is AIDS in a can are just as questionable. One recent one saying diet soda actually makes you fat was just an analysis of diet soda drinkers and waistline circumference over time. They make vague gestures at a mouse study involving aspartame, but the truth is, the “study” doesn’t tell us much other than that there’s a correlation between people being fat and drinking diet soda a lot. Gee. What a stunning revelation.
So, no, diet soda will not magically make you lose weight faster. Only counting calories and getting exercise, and sticking to a diet and exercise plan, will make you lose weight. But at least you don’t have to worry about drinking diet beverages.
So does diet mountain dew shrink your balls less than regular?
Ah, the ol Yellow no.6 rumor. That really takes me back.
I was wondering if that was a regional rumor or national. Back before the internet you would believe anything you heard on the school bus.
National. I’ve heard even as recently as 2007, albeit “reduces sperm count.”
It does about the same, but that’s because Mountain Dew makes you want to jump onto a mountain bike and do backflips with it. The landing really hurts your junk.
“For the study to properly make the claims it does, which is that diet soda is more effective than water at losing weight, you’d think that one group would be limited to 24 ounces of one and one group 24 ounces of the other.”
If normal people on the street can see the failure in the scientific method of a study, then either these scientists are completely inept OR, this is all bullshit anyway. Maybe both!
Sooooo, my guess would be that the folks who could have diet soda got their sweetness fix there, while the folks who couldn’t have diet soda maybe went all out and had something even more unhealthy?
Anyway, I was always told that cutting all soda helps because cutting carbonated beverages in general helps. I was under the impression that it’s not just a sugar or sugar substitute thing.
It helps your teeth, I know that.
Even when I drank soda, I didn’t drink diet soda. Dat terrible after-taste.
Meh, it’s not so bad and the new chemical sugar-substitutes help. I switched to diet from regular soda when I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes (and no, I wasn’t 400 pounds, I was 6-1 and 170 pounds–damn you, pancreas!) but still needed my caffeine fix.
I grew up with only diet soda in our house, so I kind of like Diet Dew but all other diet soda tastes…odd (where’s my check Pepsico?). Although, the only soda I really like besides Dew is root beer.
Also, thanks for calling it soda, because it’s soda dammit, not pop!
My taste buds probably aren’t too refined anyway. Being a cheap bastard, I drink generic store-brand diet cola. It’s all about the caffeine (I was a big Jolt Cola fan in the 80s and 90s).
Everyone knows that Diet Coke and Marlboro Lights are chock full of vitamins and minerals and should be a part of every balanced breakfast.
If you’re eating Marlboro Lights, I’m more concerned about your nicotine poisoning problem.
Old joke: what’s a French breakfast? Black coffee and a cigarette.
“Only counting calories and getting exercise, and sticking to a diet and exercise plan, will make you lose weight.” Quibble. Counting calories isn’t really the tactic. The types of food from which you get your calories matter. Understanding the relationships between proteins, simple and complex carbs (as well as other starches and sugars), and healthy fats is more important. 100 calories from broccoli is infinitely better for you, and far more productive in weight loss, than 100 calories from Nerds.
The best weight loss diet……if it tastes good…spit it out…