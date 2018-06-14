Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Five years ago, Renee Gittins set out to make a game that was different, where violence wasn’t always the answer. Instead of fighting everything you came across, creating things in the game would be the key to winning. Potions: A Curious Tale was an ambitious idea for a first-time game developer, but part of the problem was that the tools that were available to her often fell short or led to frustrating delays, interruptions in the creative process, and oppressive time constraints.

Game development is always an exacting process with developers needing to run a dozen different programs at once, from their development engine to cloud computing tools to workplace communication. It can put a strain on any computer, especially when building a game as complicated as Potions, which is why a system that can handle anything you throw at it is particularly important. But those were, until now, reserved largely for giant workstations; if you wanted to get development done, you were chained to your desk.

As you can see in the above video, Gittins can now work anywhere thanks to her Intel-powered computer. She can also speed through tasks that once sapped her productivity and patience. Her potential is uncapped, and isn’t that what we’re all looking for? For technology to be a bridge to our best creations, not a hindrance.

Uproxx

The system featured in this video is a Falcon TLX Laptop with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7+ processor featuring Intel® Optane™ memory.