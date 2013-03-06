Facebook To Give You More Filters, Image-Based Ads

Apparently, tomorrow will mark an interesting day on Facebook, as it rolls out new filters that let you see specific content from your friend’s feeds.

The idea is that instead of, say, photos, Spotify links, page likes, and actual statuses all in a mishmash, the site will let you click and view just one type of content.

These include a Photos feed of Facebook and Instagram photos, as well as a revamped Music feed of what friends are listening to, concerts, and new albums, according to multiple sources both within and close to Facebook. Larger images and image-based ads in the web and mobile feeds are coming too.

We noticed not mentioned anywhere in here is the ability to filter out these things from a Feed forever, but perhaps that’s wishful thinking. Also, we could do without what are apparently going to be banner ads rammed into our Feed, but

Facebook is doing this because essentially, once you see old statuses, you leave Facebook instead of sticking around and enjoying those wonderful ads. This way, you can click a button and just see the information you want in an endless scrolling screen.

Apparently this feature will be arriving later this week after a year or so of internal testing. We’ll be curious to see just how effective it is.