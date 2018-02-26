First-Gen Apple TV Owners Are Going To Have To Finally Say Goodbye

#iTunes #Apple
Senior Contributor
02.26.18 2 Comments

UPROXX/Apple/iStock

The original Apple TV has been chugging for a shockingly long time. First introduced in early 2007, if you bought one nearly eleven years ago now, it has stuck by you through the fall of Blockbuster, the rise of Netflix, and was ready to be your loyal companion in the upcoming streaming wars.

Alas, it’s not to be: Apple is finally retiring your little black box. PC Mag reports that the issue is iTunes. The software has been updated to the point where your Apple TV simply isn’t going to work, and that means a whole bunch of formerly cutting-edge gear is being cut off as of May 25th. You won’t be able to buy from iTunes or be able to download any past purchases from it. To give you an idea of how far the first-gen Apple TV has been around: Windows XP and Vista will no longer work with iTunes after this update either, so maybe let your grandpa know he finally needs to give in and get a copy of Windows 7 for his Compaq.

Joking aside, this is unfortunate. While there probably aren’t too many first-gen Apple TVs still in operation, it’s a bit of a waste that the little guys are being cut off from the mothership. It seems like, with Apple launching a new streaming service, they’d want to have an in at every home they can find, but apparently not. This is the end, friends. Time to upgrade.

(via PC Mag)

Around The Web

TOPICS#iTunes#Apple
TAGSAPPLEAPPLE TVITUNES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP