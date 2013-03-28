Google Glass Announces ‘Winners’ Of #IfIHadGlass

For those not in the know, Google has been running a contest on Twitter called #ifihadglass, where you share what you’d do with Google Glass, a product we have to stop joking about people getting beaten for wearing because, as one of our commenters pointed out, that’s actually a genuine possibility.

Anyway, the winners are being retweeted, and they’re pretty much exactly the kind of people you’d expect to want a camera on their nose at all times.

Namely people who are clearly not the ones who knock:

#ifihadglass I would explore my state and show everyone that New Mexico really exists. — Carrie Avritt (@AmpersandMoxie) February 22, 2013

People who are excessively optimistic:

#ifihadglass I would record every step my internet startup is taking on our way to success. @projectglass twitter.com/Gdecelia/statu… — Jerry D. (@Gdecelia) February 27, 2013

People who are a little too into that movie Strange Days:

We could see through each others’ eyes.#ifihadglass — mykola bilokonsky (@mykola) February 20, 2013

Lazy dog owners:

#ifihadglass I would let my dog walk herself and not get lost — Whitney Morgan (@whitmorg) February 26, 2013

This kind of person, because of course this kind of person will love Google Glass:

#ifihadglass I would use it to push myself harder during my workouts, track my time, run new routes & take pictures of the places I’ve been. — Cris with a K.(@nodoubtpunk) February 23, 2013

And we also might see the rise of the POV mommy vlogger, because mommy bloggers weren’t nearly annoying enough.

#IfIHadGlass I would show what life is like as a stay at home mom…there is no eating bon-bons!! — NiC0LE PAYNE™ (@Colie360) February 21, 2013

We put winners in quotes because they still have to pay $1500, plus tax, to buy these things, and they’ll basically be beta testers. But, hey, maybe they’ll do something revolutionary with them.

OK, we know, these people are basically going to post crappy videos for a week and then put these things in their junk drawer, but we’re trying to be optimistic here.