Google Glass Announces ‘Winners’ Of #IfIHadGlass

For those not in the know, Google has been running a contest on Twitter called #ifihadglass, where you share what you’d do with Google Glass, a product we have to stop joking about people getting beaten for wearing because, as one of our commenters pointed out, that’s actually a genuine possibility.
Anyway, the winners are being retweeted, and they’re pretty much exactly the kind of people you’d expect to want a camera on their nose at all times.
Namely people who are clearly not the ones who knock:
#ifihadglass I would explore my state and show everyone that New Mexico really exists.
People who are excessively optimistic:
#ifihadglass I would record every step my internet startup is taking on our way to success. @projectglass twitter.com/Gdecelia/statu…
People who are a little too into that movie Strange Days:
We could see through each others’ eyes.#ifihadglass
Lazy dog owners:
#ifihadglass I would let my dog walk herself and not get lost
This kind of person, because of course this kind of person will love Google Glass:
#ifihadglass I would use it to push myself harder during my workouts, track my time, run new routes & take pictures of the places I’ve been.
And we also might see the rise of the POV mommy vlogger, because mommy bloggers weren’t nearly annoying enough.
#IfIHadGlass I would show what life is like as a stay at home mom…there is no eating bon-bons!!
We put winners in quotes because they still have to pay $1500, plus tax, to buy these things, and they’ll basically be beta testers. But, hey, maybe they’ll do something revolutionary with them.
OK, we know, these people are basically going to post crappy videos for a week and then put these things in their junk drawer, but we’re trying to be optimistic here.
Every now and then, I’ll look for a how-to video on something I’ve never done before (like replacing the battery in an iPhone). I would think that glass would be pretty handy for the people that make those kinds of videos.
I guess? My first instinct on that is to say cheap Flip-type cam plus tripod. I’m not really sure what problem the glasses form factor solves in that situation.
As I’ve noted, professional applications like police, legal, fire, are going to be Google Glass’ bread and butter. Google will move MILLIONS of these things for use in various workplaces. But for consumers I don’t really see what the use is.
Anything that is hands free, voice controlled, and follows the sight line of the user would be perfect for that sort of thing. Not for 1500, but maybe after they become cheaper.
I’m a video guy, so to be honest my first thought is “These things will be shaky as hell”. If I were doing livestreaming or video journalism with them, they’d be useful, but again, that’s a professional application.
Holy crap, those winner entries kind of suck. I was really expecting some cool ideas would be chosen.
Maybe all you had to say is “I will give you an ass load of money and put them on my head”
Actually I think Googles Glases would be perfect and should be mandatory for police officers. They already have dahsboard cameras and this would take it one step further. Risk of police brutality and abuse goes way way down and you would get some sweet evidence footage as well. And they won’t be able to nap through their day either
Yeah. They already have gun cams that activate when you draw the weapon, and for the police, facial recognition and paperwork software would be useful stuff.
Google Glasses would open up a whole can of worms if it was required wear for police officers. Automatic facial recognition software sounds awful when implemented as always on software. That’s like the police asking for your finger prints just to check. They won’t just be checking your face against known faces in the database they would also be adding you face to the list. The idea that you have to commit a crime to enter the system will be thrown out the window because all they have to do is chill on a bench in popular place and people watch.
I think any facial recognition programs will only pull from active felony warrants and photos already in the system. There’s no reason to run it for pulling somebody over for speeding.
I’m more concerned about private corporations installing it on their security systems, to be honest. Cops have controls. Companies don’t.
Also, Google Glass would have to be redesigned to work with police officers, it’s more stylish than protective. I can imagine many eye injuries coming form officers wrestling with suspects.