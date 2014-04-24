Google Maps Now Allows You To Time Travel Into The Past With Street View

04.24.14 4 years ago

Getty Image

You know how you can go on Google Maps and use the street view function to look at places, pretty much in their current form? Well now you can use it to glance back at that corner at the end of the street before it got a Taco Bell. Google Maps now allows you to transport back in time to see how things looked not too long ago (like 2007).

Whenever a location has the time window in the upper left corner, you can travel back and watch how things have changed. It’s a whole new level of procrastination added to getting directions!

I’m afraid to do it to my hometown of Detroit. It would be like if you left Sim City on with a bad mayor. The entire city turns grey, you don’t have money to demolish anything, and you can’t restart the game.

Google Blog Via Gizmodo

