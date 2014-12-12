Keurig’s Attempt To Block ‘Pirate’ Coffee Can Be Hacked With Scissors And Tape

Recent history is littered with poorly thought-out attempts to stop people from using the products they buy the way they want to use them. And when Keurig announced their next-generation coffee squirters would have special scanners to keep you from using those pesky “third-party” coffee pods that don’t pay Keurig a royalty, users were understandably furious. But at least the system was uncrackable, unless you have the advanced technology of scissors and tape.
Keurig has justified this by claiming that the scanner also tells their machine how, precisely, to brew each serving of coffee. But the appeal to coffee snobbery hasn’t worked, as Wired found out, and this instructional video demonstrates:
As KeurigHack.com notes, you can also just tape it to the spike the machine uses to impale the coffee pod in the first place. Honestly, though, it might not be long before the hack is unnecessary. The scanning system won’t even work with officially licensed K-cups that lack the stripe, infuriating users and drawing several anticompetition lawsuits. It doesn’t help matters for the company that the old brewers are on the market and far more popular than its supposed flagship product.
Personally, I love the Keurig; there’s one three feet from me at my home office right now. But the company was silly to think it was going to control exactly how coffee nerds used their product. Really, when it comes to DRM, companies need to listen to the sage advice of Homer Simpson: Never try.
Remember when you could “hack” commercial cassette tapes to be recordable by taping over the tops of them? #ILoveThe80s #ImGettingOldAsFuck
It’s like that, but with coffee, because the technology might as well be exactly the same!
Only 30 years later…
They are taking a page out of the printer industry….make your machine only compatible with your cartridge / coffee pod…so you can control the price..keep it high.. I would not use a Keurig machine as you cannot properly clean the water container….machines end up with mold and other nasties growing inside the machine..so they are potential health hazards…I use a simple italian stove top coffee machine…can put what ever coffee in it I desire…plus the K-cups made of plastic also add chemical residue to your coffee…another reason to leave it alone!
You can use frenchpress, aeropress or Espresso Machine. You will make far better coffee at ¼ of price.
Just drink coffee by the potload like a normal over-caffeinated Weirdo
I hate Keurig machines. I just want a cup of black coffee but everyone else in the office has to have their0″ extra bold african mariachi cranberry christmas magic chai latte espresso” k-cups which means there’s never any regular house blend. What happened to the good old days of a big can of maxwell house?
You can also hack the Keurig with just scissors and a screwdriver, no tape required. Just cut the green wire:
Keurig 2.0 also hates a majority of Kurigs own tea products.