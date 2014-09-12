Acer’s ‘Selfie Sombrero’ Is Perfect For The Narcissist With Way Too Much Money

09.12.14

According to the extensive gallery on his website, fashion designer Christian Cowan-Sanluis is a big fan of obnoxiously large hats and sometimes assless pants (NSFW?). In fact, you might have already seen his work and just not realized it, as Lady Gaga wore his pink glitter suit with matching sombrero for a visit to the Z100 studios in New York City back in March. That was a pretty huge deal for Sanluis, who is a first year student at the London College of Fashion, so obviously he must be pretty eager to recapture that kind of magic for his show today at London’s Fashion Week. In fact, he’s doubling down on the pink glitter sombrero, because Sanluis has reportedly teamed up with Acer to deliver a custom selfie hat.

In a story that would have to be a bad joke if the designer wasn’t posing in one of the reported promotional shots, Sanluis has basically turned the strange little blinder/blocker part of Lady Gaga’s hat into a holder for the Acer Iconia A-1 840 tablet, according to Pocket-Lint, and that allows the person wearing the sombrero to adjust the angle accordingly so as to take the perfect selfies.

“Whilst slowly moving the screen from left to right, not only does the selfie sombrero help the user finding their best angle, but also how to understand lighting, how various expressions can change your face and ultimately create the perfect social media moment,” Acer explained in a press release.

“Users can access any apps such as Facebook or Instagram whilst wearing the hat – being on social media never looked so glamorous,” Acer added. (Via Pocket-Lint)

If this is all just a joke, it’s working, as tech and other sites are starting to jump all over the news of this ‘selfie sombrero’ as the coming of the techpocalypse. While this ridiculous version is only available by appointment during this fashion week, it’s only a matter of time before fashion flat-billed hats comes with iPhone and/or Android holders. The extreme positive of this hat, of course, is that idiot celebrities wearing it will be completely oblivious of everything around them, including speeding buses. The more realistic positive, though, is that it will at least block their faces so we don’t have to see them looking like arrogant fools.

