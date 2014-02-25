This Live-Scroll Of Pornhub Search Terms Is Here To Remind You That People Are Sick F*cks

It’s not really a secret that the Internet is largely porn, an image made more troubling by the fact that machines are the ones browsing the Internet the most. So that must mean that the search terms generated in this live-scroll are machines. Please God, let them be machines.
Seriously, PornMD’s live-scroll of search terms on PornHub is a soul-deadening monument to humanity’s creativity when it comes to trying to find new material to bash it to, and a fascinating insight into global porn habits. Basically, everything you can possibly think of will pop up if you watch this thing, and it’s kind of hypnotic.
What’s most amusing, though, is when somebody looks for something sensible and yet utterly mysterious:
Or something where the appeal is obvious, and yet oddly specific:
We really want to know the story behind that one. Does someone long for a gay guitarist? Did their attempt to find Bob Mould’s mythical sex tape yield no results, and they resorted to more general terms? Or does someone out there just want to be serenaded before they get down to business?
Either way, it’s a fascinating look at the human psyche and just how screwed up it is. Or the psyche of robots desperately trying to understand why humans do this.
Scoreland is a website, and “the breast of scoreland” is likely a good ol’ punny video title.
See, I viewed it as a giant breast, floating above a peaceful land of sports obsessives.
Why do you have to kill my dreams, JJ?
Killing dreams is what porn is all about, my friend.
Normally I’m not all sensitive and stuff but could you not use a photo of a tribute to those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing to illustrate an article on porn search terms? You’ve got no leg to stand on criticizing others taste levels when you do that.
And just to make it a bit clearer, here are photos of the entire monument. The little pillars surrounding Jesus? Those represent the children killed in the bombing.
[dcmemorials.com]
That’s fucking hilarious.
I’ve got some bad news for you sunshine…
Ugh. I just had “screaming painful anal gangbang” and “Lisa Simpson” back-to-back.
I got “Arab Man” and “Hairy Nude Wrestling.”
Strangely they were both under the straight search tag.
That plus your avatar is everything.
This is why I’ve always avoided Pornhub.
“pee hole insert”
“anal shit bloopers”
“unnecessary break down girl” is by far the most interesting for some reason.
The Anal Shit Bloopers would be a good name for a band.
Got “amateur double anal” and “sister strapon fucks brother,” so that’s nice.
I also so something that just said “schlucken” which I have no idea what it could be, but is probably something horrifyingly German.
*saw
/my kingdom for an “edit” button