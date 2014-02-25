This Live-Scroll Of Pornhub Search Terms Is Here To Remind You That People Are Sick F*cks

It’s not really a secret that the Internet is largely porn, an image made more troubling by the fact that machines are the ones browsing the Internet the most. So that must mean that the search terms generated in this live-scroll are machines. Please God, let them be machines.



Seriously, PornMD’s live-scroll of search terms on PornHub is a soul-deadening monument to humanity’s creativity when it comes to trying to find new material to bash it to, and a fascinating insight into global porn habits. Basically, everything you can possibly think of will pop up if you watch this thing, and it’s kind of hypnotic.

What’s most amusing, though, is when somebody looks for something sensible and yet utterly mysterious:

Or something where the appeal is obvious, and yet oddly specific:

We really want to know the story behind that one. Does someone long for a gay guitarist? Did their attempt to find Bob Mould’s mythical sex tape yield no results, and they resorted to more general terms? Or does someone out there just want to be serenaded before they get down to business?

Either way, it’s a fascinating look at the human psyche and just how screwed up it is. Or the psyche of robots desperately trying to understand why humans do this.