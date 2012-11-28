The Nexus 4 Continues To Be Extremely Popular

#Google
Senior Contributor
11.28.12

Previously we told you that the Nexus 4 had sold out very, very quickly. Google promised more would be available yesterday, and then seemingly sold out within a minute. Which sounds impressive, but instead something even more impressive happened.

Take it away, CNET:

…Google said that heavy traffic to the Google Play store had created errors for users. The device is not sold out, Google said, and the company encouraged would-be Nexus 4 owners to try again later. As of 1:05 p.m. PT, the device was still showing a “sold out” message.

Yes, so many people went to buy the Nexus 4 that it literally crashed Google’s servers. The one company who should actually be prepared for this stuff and even they couldn’t take the server load. That’s… a lot of demand.

It’s not hard to see why, either. I’ve been using a Nexus 4 as a cellphone over the past week or so, and will have a review tomorrow. It’s not the iPhone, but honestly, for the $300 price and the fact that you don’t need a contract to use it, it’s got a lot of appeal.

More on that tomorrow.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Google
TAGSGOOGLEnexus 4selling out

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP