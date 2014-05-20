Netflix Plans To Improve Its Interface By Reading Your Mind

Admittedly, telepathy is probably not in the cards for the Netflix team in the near future, but they want the next best thing: To know you so well that it can offer three or four options, instead of great big piles of scrolling titles. Or at least that’s what Netflix’s Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt sees as the company’s future.
Any Netflix user is familiar with the fact that the interface is basically a godawful mess. This gets worse when two or more people are using the same account. That’s part of the reason Netflix created “profiles.” But, in the future, it will present you with a handful of options, instead of all of the movies they have, according to TechCrunch:
“Our vision is, you won’t see a grid and you won’t see a sea of titles,” said Hunt… Instead, Netflix will deliver increasingly personalized recommendations. Presenting viewers with just three or four choices is “a powerful possibility.”
Anybody who uses the current recommendation engine, of course, knows that while it’s substantially better than it was, it can still be tripped up pretty easily. But this may not really solve Netflix’s larger problem, which is that users tend to be unadventurous.
Despite the common complaint that there’s nothing good on Netflix, what people are saying most of the time is that there’s nothing they’ve heard of on Netflix. It’s tied to the gripe that there’s never anything absolutely new on Netflix. In truth, there are plenty of spectacular movies on the service, from the brilliantly insane to the campy and obscure, and it’s mostly a question of getting people to watch them.
A better recommendation service will help. But really, one can’t help but think Netflix needs to try and push viewers to be a little more willing to try stuff out.
When I sign into Netflix, the first thing I want to see is the list of 100+ things I’ve already added to my watchlist, not whatever Netflix is pushing at me, not the results of their efforts to read my mind, and definitely not what my Facebook friends are into (yes, I get it, you all love Bob’s Burgers, Breaking Bad, and Pulp Fiction).
My point is: Netflix wants to read my mind? Just take me to my list.
Meh, I like the huge grid of movies and tv shows available to me. Half the enjoyment I get from Netflix is browsing. And I’ve found a lot of crazy and rewarding titles by browsing the hell out of their huge grid.
I also think the grid is fine. But it was better when it had more order, broken down by genre, and that’s it. All this “because you recently watched…” stuff makes it harder to navigate.
I think an ability to sort titles in your list would be greatly beneficial. I have found a roundabout way to do this with a grease monkey addon on firefox (rather than doing it manually, which would be a pain), but still you would think being able to put your titles in alphabetical order would be a standard. Also having newly added titles in order of their release to Netflix; I hate going to the “recently added” category only to scroll through all of them to find out they have been on Netflix for a quite a long time. And I do most (if not all) of my Netflix viewing via the Xbox 360, fyi.
I also use instantwatcher.com to see the most recent releases. But again, I would think this should be standard stuff.
Some of the recently added stuff may have been on Netflix for a long time and then expired for months so it is technically recently added again.
Anything will be better than the whole “You Don’t Know Jack” rip off of “Max”. That guy is awful at making recomendations
Three or four choices? Are they fucking insane? The problem with the last update was that it took so much off the screen and made it harder to browse titles. Seeing more options gives you the best chance of finding something. The last thing I want is Netflix only showing their shit recommendations to me. Context grouped by category is much better than that idea.