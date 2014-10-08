Oculus Rift Justified: Warner Bros. Is Making A Virtual Reality Version Of The Batcave

Ah, virtual reality — for a while nobody could not stop talking about it, Facebook paid a ridiculous two billion for the Oculus Rift, then everyone was all, “actually, this is dumb, forget it” and we haven’t heard much about the Rift or virtual reality since.

Well, breath easy Facebook, because Warner Bros. is here to single-handedly justify the Oculus Rift. Warners, along with visual effects studio OTOY are making a virtual reality Batcave. Not just any Batcave either — one based on the legendardy Batman: The Animated Series. Bruce Timm, co-creator of Batman: The Animated Series, is even on board as a creative director.

Looks a little, I dunno, flat so far, but I assume the final version will have the Batmobile and the Bat-guy himself jumping around or whatever to liven things up. I don’t have a lot of interest in using the Oculus Rift for gaming, but if more of these kind of “Walk around a thing you liked as a kid!” experiences come out, I could be sold.

