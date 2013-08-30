Why Robots Won't Replace Minimum Wage Workers Any Time Soon

You may have seen recently that fast food workers across the country are striking to be paid a living wage. One of the more common responses to this, in fact one that was rolled out by the Employment Policies Institute in a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal, is that robots could easily replace all you poors, so take your $7.25 an hour and like it.
One problem, though: Robots aren’t ready to take your job, and it’s going to be a long time before they are. Here’s why.
Nobody Is Going To Sell The Restaurant Industry The Robots It Needs
The only people making high-quality, human-like robots are companies like Boston Dynamics, who mostly build robots for the governments of the world. In fact, they recently built the closest thing we have to a Terminator, so they’re pretty much the only game in town. And McDonald’s can not have one.
First of all, most of the technology in that robot is classified, and that’s a pretty hard barrier to get around. Secondly, no matter how much money the fast food industry has, the United States government has more. Hiring a teenager has far less red tape.
Manufacturing Robots On That Scale Is Currently Impossible
This isn’t something you slap together on the line with Big Marge and Harry from the bowling alley. Building a robot capable of performing complex tasks like cooking food isn’t easy and requires dump trucks of money; nobody’s really invested the money needed to build an assembly line that could churn out robots on an enormous scale, let alone the number of robots needed to staff the burger joints and sandwich shops of the world.
By contrast, we churn out humans all the time. Hell, we manufacture more humans every day. If anything we’ve got too many of them.
Repairing Robots Is A Pain In The Ass
Speaking of dump trucks of money, ever price what it takes to repair a hydraulic actuator? No? It ain’t cheap. More to the point, while that robot is broken, your restaurant is shut down; a broken robot attempting to do tasks will damage the robot, the restaurant, or both. If a human breaks a limb, they get a cast and you call the night guy.
Robots Are Idiots Compared To Humans
Robots are, by nature, linear thinkers. A robot is presented with a situation, the robot puts together a plan to affect that situation, and then the robot implements that plan. The problem is, the robot can’t think outside this plan. If something goes horribly wrong, and in many situations, that’s practically a given, robots can’t deal with it.
Worse, robots are programmed by humans, and humans are fallible to say the least. If you don’t specifically program a robot to acknowledge and deal with a situation, it won’t. Ever. In a kitchen, which is prone to things like fires, that’s bad news.
People Hate Robots
Ask yourself what your first reaction is when you get an automated phone menu. Now imagine explaining the concept of “medium rare” to one of those. The problem should become immediately apparent.
People hate, hate, hate interacting with robots. If a human is being stupid you have tools to enlighten them. With robots, you mostly have to hope there’s a manager around.
This isn’t to say that, eventually, robots and automation won’t take over the fast food industry. That’s practically a given, and it has happened before. It’s even a good thing, believe it or not. But it’s something that’s years, probably decades, away. So, sorry, fast food companies: You’re going to have to pay the lady who gets screamed at for the coffee being one degree hotter than normal a little extra.
We can fix that. And permanently. A “final solution”, if you will.
Uh, I was just thinking maybe cheap birth control and better condoms? You know, cost effective, proven technologies, no terrifying soul-crushing acts of human depravity and violence?
You do you. I’ll do me.
Fewer people = fewer hot honeys…
Wake me up when robot wives are cheap and effective.
DON’T! DATE! ROBOTS!
Is it too damn much to ask for a cogent, intelligent discussion of the economic impacts of price controls and their social ramifications, Uproxx?
Have you found one in the larger debate? Because I haven’t.
Honestly, there’s not really a good argument on either side, at least for both goals. Realistically, if an astroturf organization run by a PR firm is resorting to full page ads about the scary robots taking your jerbs, we’re well beyond cogent discussion.
Point taken, but i’m pretty sure the strike is also some astroturfing ginned up by national labor unions concerned about their dwindling roles.
I’m a pretty left leaning individual, but I don’t really understand the “double the minimum wage” push. I know it’s impossible to raise a family on 7 bucks an hour, but high school and college kids don’t need to raise a family, they don’t need 15 an hour.
From what I understand, it’s mostly an average. In reality, a living wage really varies massively depending on a few factors (most notably children):
[livingwage.mit.edu]
I think it’s mostly a “ask for the stars so they’ll give you the moon” kind of thing, and an attention getter.
I can still see it happening. Not with human robots but essentially turning the McDonalds stations into large vending machines. In fact I think this would actually be even better. It would actually be fast food with everything being coordinated and faster. Oh sure this might turn off the people who treat McDonalds as it’s some kind of restaurant and start custom ordering their goddamn cheeseburger like it’s some kind of goddamn piece of art but you know what fuck those people. They are the worst and I for one would not shed a single tear for the dicks who spend ten minutes instructing the human drones exactly how they want their crappy excuse for food
Actually, the points you make could be used as an argument for doubling/tripling/n-ling the minimum wage.
The availability of cheap labor, now and in the past (even more so on a global scale, thinking of China or Southeast Asia), simply prevented and prevents investment in robotics for most civil usages. As long as we allocate our resources using market-based means, raising and enforcing the minimum wage is the right way to encourage development and availability of robots that work for the rest of us.
This is quite a silly article. It assumes that robots are humaniod decision making androids like C3PO or the Jetson’s maid.
When the food industry says they will be forced to use robots, it will be for very simple tasks becoming automated, like automatically distributing hamburger patties on a griddle, or a machine measuring the right amount of fries and dumping them into the oil and removing them to drain automatically. It would be relatively simple to cut out the order-taking-worker by having the customer place their order directly, with a touchscreen, and pay with credit card or vending-machine-style cash counter.
That’s the technology side. Now, on the financial side: if someone is trying to raise a family on a non-managerial fast-food job, maybe they should shoot a little higher in life. Those jobs were meant for extra cash for students. They never were designed to support a family. If you are mature enough to take care of a family, you should be able to take on a little more initiative than settling for a job flipping burgers.