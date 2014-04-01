Should You Stop Using Firefox Because Their CEO Might Be An Intolerant Dickhead?

You may have heard that this week, OKCupid users on Firefox were blocked from the site by a full-page political message about their browser. No, OKCupid is not choosing sides on the open-source software wars. Here’s what’s going on, and what it’s all about.
The problem is the new CEO of Mozilla, Brendan Eich. Eich is, technologically speaking, quite qualified to run a browser company. He created JavaScript, was one of the key people in creating Netscape, the first really usable web browser, and helped found Mozilla. However, he also donated $1,000 in support of Proposition 8.
His promotion to CEO became ugly fast: “Half the board resigned”, including two former CEOs. You don’t have to go very far to find employees of the company who aren’t very enthused about Eich steering the ship, either.
There’s no defending Eich as a person, to be blunt. The usual argument is that we should show “tolerance” for Eich’s views, but that’s a bit like arguing disliking children gives you the right to defund schools and bulldoze playgrounds. You don’t have to like what other people do or even who they are, but you don’t get the right to be a dick to them because of that dislike. Nobody has to “tolerate” being slapped in the face.
Still, Eich’s appointment reflects a larger problem in tech: How do you make lots of money, and seem really hip and progressive and cool, and still spend money to protect your political interests? Especially when that means supporting a party that at least some of your employees vote against as a matter of preserving their civil rights? Nobody’s found a good solution to that one just yet.
And it’s going to get harder to avoid Firefox. The company is rapidly expanding into mobile and is trying to get its browser onto set-top boxes, smart TVs, and, oh yeah, claw back some market share.
But it’s also a fair point that Mozilla is not Eich. So it’s a personal call; how much does Eich’s position offend you? And are you willing to switch browsers because of it?
No chance. I strictly use Firefox for porn browsing and then bury accessing it in my computer. No history clearing necessary.
All the major browser companies have shady backgrounds. Google is borderline evil, and Microsoft used to be considered as such. This is another dumb “outrage”.
I question the “borderline,” but while I agree any corporation is going to do something that somebody will find at least mildly offensive, I think those angry at Eich have a point. It’s one thing to throw money at a group who MAY spend it on a cause you don’t like, and quite another to have a company run by a CEO who directly contributed to a cause you don’t like.
I made the switch to Opera for a long time ago out of technical preference (Although now it’s just a copy of Chrome). But now I’m never switching back, even if it blows me while I browse Amazon for novelty clothing.
I stopped using Firefox for the same reason three or four years ago. I couldn’t stand the rapid release schedule and the fact they let H.264 support fall victim to an open-source hissy fit was unforgivable. Currently I’m running Chromium: It’s got its flaws, but it’s pretty solid.
He’s free to his opinion, I’m free to mine. That’s the beauty of America that no one’s managed to fully stamp out of our lives, yet. If Duder’s against same-sex marriage, why am I going to get upset at what a company that he’s a nominal figurehead for?
Its not like Firefox has a plug-in to detect where you stick your winger to determine if you can use it, or not.
I also fully believe that the Homosexual Agenda should stop campainging for same sex “marriages” and just pursue same sex “civil unions.” If the Biblethumpers get so incensed over “marriage is between a man and a woman” let ’em have it and take your (deserved) equal rights under a nomenclature change.
The problem with that last is that it introduces the ability for the kind of person who just cannot let this issue go to introduce weaselly legislation that limits the rights of “civil unions.”
Similarly, the problem with the far right here is that this is not now and never has been any sort of religious issue. There is not a marriage equality law in the land that forces any church or religious authority to change their views on sexual orientation. It’s strictly about who gets to fill out the forms and get the benefits. That’s it. They literally have no horse in this race, but insist on betting anyway.
Plenty of biblethumpers hate the civil unions too.
[www.foxnews.com]
“the “marriage-plus” amendment approved in North Carolina prohibits not only same-sex marriage, but also same-sex civil unions. Nineteen states have such amendment”
My biggest issue, and I’ve learned to keep my opinion quiet when I talk to GLBT people, is that Gay Rights Proponents would go alot further if they let the religious types hold onto their precious marriages and simply shot for the (IMHO) more important equal rights through civil union argument.
Alot of people, even when they’re not actual Biblethumpers, get really worked up when teh Gays are trying to muscle in on the whole traditional marriage crap.
I really believe they’d get their results alot quicker if they conceded “marriage is between a man and a woman” and simply said, “same rights under the law, name be damned, kthnxbai.”
If the government wants to dictate special rules for legally binded couples, then anyone who’s willing to sign that contract regardless of their attractiion deserves it. Why not make it easy by scaling back the fight by removing the entire “marriage” term from the argument?
If we were talking about any other minority the concept of civil unions would be unthinkable. Imagine if all Jews were forced to have civil unions rather than marriages. That would be crazy, right? So how is your proposal any different? There was a time when black people couldn’t get married. They had to “jump the broom.” Civil unions is “jumping the broom” for gay people. It’s bullshit.
“Marriage is an act between a man and a woman.” Its popular argument. Its sometimes the sole argument. Its absolutely the biggest argument the antis have is that Marriage is all Biblical and is between a man and a woman so stop offending their deity by trying to get the gays to be all married.
Its a government sanctioned contract that gives people who’ve agreed to it some powers in and with the otehr person. Taxes, benefits, etc etc etc.
Take a “civil union,” enjoy the same benefits and 10 years from now after everyone’s safely accepting the fact that same-sex people have been successfully “enjoying” civil unions and haven’t tried to civillily unionize with their dogs, cats, children and whatever else Rick Sanatorum could theorize on and then you can start whining about the nomenclature “marriage” vs “civil union.”
Compromise. Its this seemingly outmoded mindset where multiple parties can come to an agreement without turning everything into a fight.
Fookbar, the Supreme Court outlawed “separate but equal” in 1954. The compromise you suggest is illegal and unjust. Treating gay people as second class citizens is unacceptable in a so-called free country.
@adm.fookbar I think the bigger issue anyway is that giving it a separate term would make it easier for legislation to give different rights for different things.
I kind of wish that the government could just stop using the term “marriage” and leave that to religion, and then use “civil union” as the legal term, to the extent that there’s no legal or legislative use of the term “marriage”. Suddenly, my wife and I got married in a church, and the paperwork we signed also made it a legal civil union, dig?
But that wouldn’t work either, because we live in the real world and not a hypothetical one that would make more sense.
“There is not a marriage equality law in the land that forces any church or religious authority to change their views on sexual orientation.”
Bullshit. We just had a wedding photographer lose a court-case despite the fact the Supreme Court precedent clearly holds her line of work is inherently expressive and entitled to First Amendment protections, and she is required by law to photograph the weddings of people she does not believe should be married (in a state where it is not legal for them to be married)
The Department of Defense has already ordered Chaplains to support homosexuals and approve of their behavior and has flat out stated that any who disagreed will be stripped of their commissions, despite the fact that they are also entitled to First Amendment protections and despite the fact that Congress has already advised the the RFFA applies to them too.
Don’t bullshit us and tell us this isn’t about forcing religious people to bend knee to those they disagree with, it’s a total fucking lie.
@nyccine
You’re referring to a case in New Mexico that was actually about a baker and hasn’t been in front of SCOTUS yet, and if it gets that far, it’s a slam-dunk for the woman. And I happen to agree with that, if you were wondering: I think New Mexico’s law (which essentially doesn’t allow businesses to discriminate) means well but goes too far, and it’s extremely unlikely it won’t ultimately be struck down.
Also, the chaplain thing is a lie: In fact, armed forces chaplains have been specifically ordered by the Catholic Church to NOT perform any same-sex marriage: [www.religionnews.com]
In fact, the DoD has only stated that chaplains may perform a same-sex marriage if it agrees with their belief system AND if it’s permitted under local law: [www.cnn.com]
Always look up the primary source, my man. I’m aware that doesn’t cater to your oppression narrative, but you’re not oppressed. Deal with it.
I work with a fair number of overly “thumpy” folks when it comes to this issue. They have issues with both the marriage and civil union aspect of same sex marriage, and generally fall into the camp of “it’s an abomination and they should burn for it” whenever the discussion comes up. I’ve tried to explain with some basic logic and the 14th Amendment that they are under no obligation to like, understand, or be a part of the life of anyone that is gay. What they are required to do from a legal standing is to not discriminate against the LGBT community. IE: Hate em all you want in private, just STFU at work and in public. If a church chooses to perform a marriage ceremony for a same sex marriage, that’s their choice. If a church chooses not to perform the ceremony, that is also their choice. However, getting into that whole 14th Amendment thing, there should be no refusing of the ceremony/union at say, a courthouse, justice of the peace, etc.
It generally doesn’t go over very well, which is fairly surprising as these are people that will constantly tout the 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendments all day long. You’d think they would have read past the Bill of Rights at some point.
The bigger question is, will Firefox still allow the user to watch hot same-sex chicks do stuff to each other?
If I stopped using products because the CEO of a company was a dick, I wouldn’t use any products at all.
Bigot < dick
Are CEOs who hate gays really worse than CEOs who hate poor people?
Really, we need a dickishness sorting algorithm.
Here’s a weird fucking idea for some people to chew on: Maybe being a bigot can hurt you personally and professionally at the same time. Maybe hiding behind religion as a crutch for personal intolerance and just being a shitty person in general isn’t a great defense any more since we’re not really living in a culture where everyone actually believes there’s a guy in a place that will let us have paradise when we die as long as we really, really, hate gay people.
Yeah, I switched from Firefox to Chrome, then I heard Chrome was a front for the North Koreans, so I found this new browser, PutinRox. Seems legit.
I’m a big fan of Assadscape myself.
No one uses the Naz iScape navigator anymore?
I kind of made a joke above that CEOs who hate gays vs CEOs who hate poor people, but no I’ve got myself thinking.
It’s kind of easy to go after people who hate gays, because it’s an unpopular enough position and easily enough hidden that I assume most CEO types who actually hate gays are smart enough never to say so where they might get caught.
I figure Mitt Romney and his friends only got caught out so much for their class-ism because he was running for POTUS. No one would have cared otherwise.
Anyway, what I’m saying is, now I’m not sure it makes any sense to boycott something where the company is run by a person who is anti-gay when we don’t do the same to companies run by bourgeoisie elite.
I really don’t know what I’m talking about, but I’m trying to be at least half serious here.
I think I accidentally a word, but hopefully the point is clear – whether it makes sense is another problem.
It’s kind of a situation where ethically speaking, you pick your battles. The truth is that we’re all so tightly connected as a species at this point that you can’t help but give money to somebody who you don’t like in some way.
Eich as in Eichman?
No I give two fucks what his opinions are and Firefox is the truth.
“There’s no defending Eich as a person, to be blunt. The usual argument is that we should show “tolerance” for Eich’s views, but that’s a bit like arguing disliking children gives you the right to defund schools and bulldoze playgrounds.”
I don’t think you know how analogies work. Giving money to prop 8 would be like your hypothetical child-hater donating to candidates who don’t want to spend more money on schools. Saying that’s indefensible and that such a person should loose their fucking job is abhorrent. But thanks for making it perfectly clear where you stand – as far as you’re concerned, people who agree with you are evil and are not entitled to protection under the law or from societal whims, and you can punish them as you see fit. I hope you someday get to see how that shoe fits.
I stopped using Firefox because they refuse to fix the Adobe Flash bug.